Move over, Hallmark: Fox Nation to debut original Christmas movie featuring ‘Fox & Friends’ hosts

Fox Nation's first original holiday movie, “Christmas in the Rockies," makes its debut this week and will feature cameos from "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt.

“Christmas in the Rockies” follows the journey of Katie Jolly, a driven young woman with aspirations to leave her small town of Homewood and her family's business behind for a career in New York City. Katie’s dreams come to a halt when her father’s sudden injury leaves the future of the company on her shoulders. Saddled with Jolly Lumber’s looming financial troubles, she must also navigate the complexities of love and family as well as the pressure to win the annual Lumberjack Competition.

The film will be available beginning on Thanksgiving Day.

Doocy and Earhardt make their appearance as Jolly Lumber customers, “ending with an invitation for Katie to join the signature morning hosts on the curvy couch in New York City," per Fox Nation.

In addition to "Christmas in the Rockies," Fox Nation has also acquired the rights to other holiday films including “Christmas on the Range” and “Christmas on the Coast,” all of which are produced by Brain Power Studio in association with INSP Films and Fox Nation.

