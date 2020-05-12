Fox Nation continues growth, launches on Cox Contour TV

Fox Nation is now available to Cox Contour TV customers and to its Internet-only customers, the network announced Tuesday.

Fox Nation, the on-demand, subscription streaming service that features many of Fox News’ biggest stars, is now accessible through Cox on Demand on Contour, and across devices via the Contour app and portal, as well as the Contour Stream Player, Cox’s service for Internet-only customers.

“Since first launching our platform in 2018, the demand for FOX Nation has only grown and we look forward to further expanding and introducing Cox’s customers to this service,” Fox Nation executive vice president John Finley said in a statement.

LIMITED TIME ONLY! RECEIVE A FREE, SIGNED COPY OF PETE HEGSETH'S NEW BOOK 'AMERICAN CRUSADE' WITH ANY YEARLY FOX NATION PLAN

Contour customers can add Fox Nation to their existing service for $5.99 per month.

Fox Nation programming includes a variety of historic documentaries, long and short-form programming, extended versions of FOX News Channel’s most popular shows, investigative series from Fox News personalities, and signature specials. Throughout May, Fox Nation is observing "Grateful Nation" month with shows that strive to recognize the heroism and sacrifice of those Americans who serve the country.

Also coming to Fox Nation in May are the latest episodes in the series "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," and the new show "Top Gun with Abby Hornacek."

LIMITED TIME OFFER, GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF FOX NATION FOR $0.99

Fox News’ Matt London contributed to this report.