Fox Nation debuts 'Grateful Nation' month: Inspiring stories of patriotism

Throughout May, Fox Nation is observing "Grateful Nation" month with shows that strive to recognize the heroism and sacrifice of those Americans who serve the country.

"Warrior Ranch"

In Fox Nation, “Warrior Ranch” Fox News contributor and retired Marine bomb technician Johnny "Joey" Jones goes behind-the-scenes at a working ranch dedicated to helping military veterans and first responders, as well as thoroughbreds, with difficult readjustments to ordinary life.

“When their job is done — the soldier protecting us and defending our freedom, the horse racing, performing and entertaining us — we say 'thank you very much, but we'd appreciate it if you didn't do that anymore,'” narrated Jones, “The fact is that is easier said than done.

In the first episode of this series, Jones followed U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James Allen Pennington and retired racehorse “Red” on their journey to recovery as they learned to help one another overcome their traumas of the past.

"Hero Dogs"

"Fox News @ Night" anchor Shannon Bream hosted Fox Nation's new series, "Hero Dogs," which documented that stories of military working dogs and their handlers.

In the first episode, Bream featured the story of a very special Belgian Malinois, named Jackson, and his handler, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Harvey Holt.

Holt and Jackson deployed to Iraq in 2006 and were quickly thrown into the fight -- with Jackson uncovering a massive cache of weapons and explosives during their second day in the warzone. Holt told Bream how he came to trust and rely on Jackson, not just to accomplish their mission but to keep him alive.

And you must hear the story of the promise that Holt made to his partner, as they laid in a ditch in Iraq for 16 hours waiting to be rescued.

"Modern Warriors"

In a special edition of Fox Nation's series "Modern Warriors," Fox News host Pete Hegseth sat down with a panel of some of America's best-known veterans to discuss the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These kinds of pressure situations, these hardships are what bring people together as long as they don't fracture them," warned retired SEAL officer and podcast host Jocko Willink.

"I think it is a tenuous time for America right now... you got to put your ego aside and you've got to open up your mind and listen to what other people's perspectives are. If all you do is lash out, you don't make any connections," he concluded. "And right now, if we don't make connections with the people around us, we could end up becoming fractured."

"Real Marines"

In the latest episode of "Real Marines," Fox News senior correspondent Rick Leventhal spoke with Marine veteran Colonel Warren Wiedhahn, who was among the troops who fought in the most consequential military engagements of the Korean War -- the Battle of Chosin reservoir.

Now in his 90s, Wiedhahn still bitterly recalled the feeling of returning from the Korean War with his fellow soldiers to a country that failed to acknowledge their sacrifice.

"People didn't really know what the Korean War was," said Wiedhahn. "When we came back from Korea, we just got off the ships and got on the trains and went home."

Also coming to Fox Nation in May are the latest episodes in the series "Lara Logan Has No Agenda," and the new show "Top Gun with Abby Hornacek."

In "No Agenda," the veteran correspondent investigates the current state of affairs for America's veterans — from those still serving overseas in a humanitarian effort to the ones who carry out the creed: "Leave no man behind."

And Hornacek gets an exclusive, behind the scenes look in "Top Gun," into one of the most famous movies in American history. From Miramar to El Centro, follow along as Abby discovers what it really takes to become a top gun pilot -- complete with a stop at KC BBQ and a flight with the Blue Angels.

