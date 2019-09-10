Behind the scenes: Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek spotted at Talledega with 'Elvis twins'

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek took Fox fans on an exclusive, behind-the-scenes tour of her new show, "American Arenas," and she met some colorful characters along the way.

In "American Arenas," Hornacek goes to America's greatest sports venues, including Alabama's Talladega Superspeedway, Iowa's Field of Dreams and California's Pebble Beach Golf course.

BEHIND THE SCENES ON FOX NATION'S PARK'D WITH ABBY HORNACEK

Hornacek's first stop was to Talladega where she explored fast cars, spoke with excited fans, and saw the longest race track in NASCAR history.

After sitting down with the NASCAR Hall of Famers, Jeff Gordon, and Darrell Waltrip; Hornacek took the ride of a lifetime and got a first-hand look at the fastest race in the sport.

Her favorite part of the visit, she explained, was bumping into two Elvis impersonators, who shared their process for creating their fabulous homemade getups.

Next, Hornacek headed to Northeast Iowa to visit the famous "Field of Dreams," thirty years after Kevin Costner starred in the famous film. There, she spoke to fans who were celebrating the anniversary of the film and explored the field that left an impact on so many.

In exclusive footage, Hornacek joined a "pitching contest" and admitted that she was "a bit nervous" as the first contestant was called up.

Finally, Hornacek set out for historic Pebble Beach where she took viewers along as she walked some of the most iconic holes in the game of golf and soaked in the breathtaking views.

