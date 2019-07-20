Fox Nation: 'American Moonshot' takes a historic look at the Apollo 11 mission

As America remembers the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission that put a man on the moon for the first time, Fox Nation presents a special look at how history was changed forever in "American Moonshot."

"Fifty years later, it is still this great moment when you realize we did it," historian Douglas Brinkley, author of "American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race" said of the momentous mission.

In 1962, sparked by the threat of the Soviet space program, President John F. Kennedy pledged that the U.S. would land an American astronaut on the moon by the end of the decade. From that moment, the world watched in awe as NASA pushed its technology to the limit in the battle to claim the new frontier.



"We choose to go to the Moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard; because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills," Kennedy said in Houston on September 12, 1962.

Fewer than seven years later, on July 20, 1969, the Apollo Lunar Module landed on the moon. Hours later, astronaut Neil Armstrong became the first man to set foot on the moon, followed shortly after by Buzz Aldrin.

Fifty years later, space moves into the national focus once again, but this time Mars and President Trump's "space force" move top the headlines as America reflects on that moment.

"This five decades of Apollo is trying to inspire what this nation did fifty years ago. And we'll get caught up again with being able to do things of that inspiration again," Aldrin told Fox News.

Exploring the full history of the Apollo 11 mission, "American Moonshot" is available for streaming on FoxNation.com.

