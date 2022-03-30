'Fox & Friends' sounds off on Disney's woke agenda, opposition to DeSantis: 'This is not a gray area'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "Fox & Friends" co-hosts weighed Wednesday in after a leaked video showed a Disney executive admitting her "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" during a virtual all-hands meeting to address Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education law.

Disney initially faced backlash, including complaints and a number of employee walk-offs, for not taking a strong enough stance against the legislation.

The law, which DeSantis signed Monday, prohibits teachers from providing instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for kindergarten through third-grade students. It also provides parents the ability to sue if a teacher violates the law.

Disney has since expressed opposition and said it will work to have the law repealed.

"This is not a gray area," Brian Kilmeade contended Wednesday.

"This is a smart bill that came out of the Republican-dominated legislature in Florida that is signed by the governor that makes total sense. This is a parental rights bill."

Kilmeade argued "Don’t Say Gay" was a mislabeling of the law by the left.

DeSantis spoke out against Disney on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," questioning why a major corporation is choosing to oppose the teaching of gender identity to young students.

"They weren’t saying anything when this was going through the House," DeSantis told host Tucker Carlson. "They only started doing this because the mob, the woke mob came after them."

Ainsley Earhardt said it is up to parents to teach things like gender and sexuality.

"If you’re for it, if you’re against it, you can teach that at home," she said. "But in the classroom - reading, writing, math – the things they need to be learning at that age."

Earhardt noted Florida legislators made a point of saying students can bring up any topics they want to their teachers.

"But sometimes the right answer from the teacher is, ‘You really ought to talk to your parents about that subject,’" she said.

Kilmeade lauded DeSantis for his ‘courage to do the right thing’ in giving parents more control over their children’s education.

"’This is another major win for the people of Florida," Kilmeade said.