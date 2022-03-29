Walt Disney would be 'rolling over in his grave,' over company's 'wokeness,' Florida park goer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Floridians provided mixed responses to the newly signed state legislation that opponents dubbed "Don’t Say Gay."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law Monday, which prohibits classroom discussion or instruction about sexual oriention and gender identity. The Walt Disney Co. issued a statement opposing the legislation.

"We’ve been going to Disney for a long time, and we are tired of the extreme changes that they seem to think are pleasing everyone," Marsha from Winter Garden, Florida, told Fox News. "When our annual passes expired in February, we did not renew them because of our displeasure with the way Disney has gone overall, not just on the particular issue, but on all their wokeness."

"Walt would be rolling over in his grave," Marsha added.

FLORIDA PARENTAL RIGHTS BILL POPULAR DESPITE DEMOCRATIC ATTEMPTS TO LABEL IT 'DON'T SAY GAY'

Critics have said the legislation will hurt LGBTQ children.

"DeSantis, to me, sounds like a bully, and bullies have to be stood up to," Len, a Florida homeowner, told Fox News.

"Disney should take a stand," he continued. "Worldwide, the LGBT situation is just accepted and embraced. It doesn’t need negativity around it."

A Politico/​Morning Consult poll conducted earlier this month showed that 51% of American voters supported banning sexual orientation and gender identity discussions among students in early elementary school grades.

DeSantis has said the legislation fights against "woke gender ideology."

"It is the parents' jobs to teach their children to teach their children" societal norms," Mike, a parent from New Jersey, told Fox News. "I don't believe that that is a state or federal employee’s job to teach that to our children or to anyone else."

Marsha, a retired teacher, said: "That is not the kind of thing that they should be focusing on K through 3."

These children "need to be given a chance to develop themselves before they start being taught on what they should be," she added.