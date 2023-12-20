FOX Corporation donates $2 million to Tunnel to Towers Homeless Veteran Program

FOX Corporation has teamed up with Tunnel to Towers to try to end veteran homelessness by pledging $2 million to take service members off the streets and help them secure housing.

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller spoke out about FOX's generous commitment for the first time during "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday as the organization celebrates the season of giving.

"So many people have bought into what we're doing because we're doing it for the greatest of all Americans," Siller told Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer.

"We've got to help those who protect us and risk their lives for us, but look, FOX … has just come on board in a big way… they've been doing everything for us for many years, but Lachlan Murdoch just made a commitment of $2 million over the next two years for a homeless veteran program where we have made a promise."

"Tunnel to Towers has made a promise. We're going to eradicate homelessness amongst our veterans," he continued. "I think it speaks volumes of FOX's commitment to what we're doing, and we appreciate it."

The organization's Homeless Veteran Program provides America's former service members with rent/utility assistance, employment resources, temporary housing options, moving resources and employment and transportation assistance.

The nonprofit has bought and renovated hotels in places like Texas, California, Georgia, Florida and Arizona to provide support services and ultimately get homeless veterans secure housing and other resources.

Other "Veterans Villages" are expected in places like Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina, Washington and Nevada, among other states.

"We're buying these hotels and making them housing for these veterans to live with some dignity and hope," Siller said.

Meanwhile, Siller said the organization has paid off mortgages for more than 200 heroes this year alone. Additionally, 32 of those homes were for service members who were catastrophically injured while serving in the line of duty.

One of those recipients, Laurie Wood, enlisted in the Navy in 1995. She served for several years until she transitioned to the Naval Reserves.

Following her time on active duty, she became involved in law enforcement, but 11 years ago she was catastrophically injured on the job while training recruits.

Tunnel to Towers was able to renovate her home, providing her with a new ramp, motorized doors and various other smart technology to improve her quality of life.

"She's one of 41 homes that we're giving away… from Thanksgiving to Christmas," Siller said.