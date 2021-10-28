Win $5,000 playing FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show': Answer questions on World Series, football, stocks and more

The FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a weekly contest that features six multiple-choice questions on sports, stocks, movies and more, offers contestants a $5,000 grand prize.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

The "Quiz Show" questions this week include choosing the best-performing "Halloween" stock and best-selling horror movie on iTunes. Other questions are on the World Series Game 4, NFL Week 8 and the Michigan-Michigan State game airing Saturday at noon E.T. on FOX.

More than $5 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far. App users can also play other games answering questions on various sporting events, including the popular weekly "NFL Sunday Challenge" contest with a $200,000 jackpot.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.