$5,000 up for grabs in FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show: Answer questions on sports, stocks and more

By David Montanaro | | This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet |
The FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a weekly contest that features six multiple-choice questions on sports, stocks, movies and more, offers contestants a $5,000 grand prize.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

The "Quiz Show" questions this week are on NFL Week 6, college football, the movie box office, the MLB playoffs, stocks and weather.

More than $5 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far. App users can also play other games answering questions on various sporting events, including the popular weekly "Win Terry Bradshaw's Money" NFL contest with a $100,000 jackpot.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.