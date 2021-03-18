FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Answer questions on March Madness, NASCAR and more to win $10,000

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's Quiz Show game, featuring questions on the NCAA Tournament, NASCAR, politics and more.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize.

This week's questions include: who will have the fastest lap at the NASCAR Cup Series race in Atlanta and how many higher-seeded teams will advance in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament? The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 will air on FOX, Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Contestants will also be asked about weather predictions, six politicians' tweets, stock prices and the upcoming Writers Guild awards.

Nearly $4 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest, on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money will be given away during the new season of the hit FOX show.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.