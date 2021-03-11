Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Answer questions on Grammys and more for chance to win $10,000

Free app game features questions on sports, entertainment and politics

Fox News
close
FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show game offering $10,000 in weekly contestVideo

FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show game offering $10,000 in weekly contest

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's Quiz Show game, featuring questions on Sunday night's Grammy Awards and more. 

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize. 

This week's questions include: who will win the Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Pop Solo Performance? Other questions are on college basketball, golf, Joe Biden's tweets and gas prices.

GRAMMY AWARDS 2021: WHAT TO KNOW

Nearly $4 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest, on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money will be given away during the new season of the hit FOX show. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.