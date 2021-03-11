FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Answer questions on Grammys and more for chance to win $10,000

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's Quiz Show game, featuring questions on Sunday night's Grammy Awards and more.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the Quiz Show is free to play. All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a chance at the grand prize.

This week's questions include: who will win the Grammys for Best Country Album and Best Pop Solo Performance? Other questions are on college basketball, golf, Joe Biden's tweets and gas prices.

Nearly $4 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play a weekly "Masked Singer" contest, on Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, as $250,000 in prize money will be given away during the new season of the hit FOX show.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

