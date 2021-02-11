Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Pick Daytona 500, UFC 258 winners and more for chance to win $10,000

Download app and play for free

By David Montanaro | | This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet |
close
FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Pick Daytona 500, UFC 258 winners and more for chance to win $10,000Video

FOX Bet Super 6 Quiz Show: Pick Daytona 500, UFC 258 winners and more for chance to win $10,000

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in this week's Quiz Show game.

All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics.

Predict the winner of the Daytona 500, the winner of the UFC 258 main event, President Joe Biden's approval rating, the closing-day price of Bitcoin and more for your chance to win. Plus, watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. Denny Hamlin is going for his third straight victory in the Great American Race. 

TEAMMATES BOWMAN AND BYRON IN FRONT ROW FOR DAYTONA 500 START

Denny Hamlin aims to become first driver to win Daytona 500 three years in a rowVideo

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download, and the game is free to play. Players have until midday Eastern time on Friday to enter this week's contest.

More than $3.6 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the NFL season. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.