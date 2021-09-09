FOX Bet Super 6 'Quiz Show': $5,000 up for grabs answering questions on Video Music Awards, NFL kickoff

A grand prize of $5,000 is on the line this weekend in the FOX Bet Super 6 "Quiz Show," a weekly contest that features six multiple-choice questions. This week's set of questions involve sports, entertainment, and more.

All contestants have to do each week is try to correctly answer six multiple-choice questions on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics for a shot at the grand prize. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download and the contests are free to enter.

This week's "Quiz Show" will have music lovers rejoicing, with questions about the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The show, known for its pop-culture-history-making moments, will be held this Sunday, September 12. Fans will congregate at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, marking the first time since 2013 that the venue will host the show — and the first time since 2019, due to the coronavirus pandemic, that the show will feature a live audience.

The show is set to be hosted by award-winning American rapper and singer Doja Cat. It is the first time in history where a nominee in the Video of the Year category will also host the ceremony in the same year.



The wide-ranging lineup also includes questions about sports, as the NFL season kicks off this week. The regular season starts Thursday night with the defending Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Bucs hosting the Dallas Cowboys. Forget your fantasy league — football fans could score big on FOX Bet.

More than $4.6 million has been paid out to various Super 6 contest winners so far, including throughout the last NFL season and during the current NASCAR season. App users can also play other games answering questions on various sporting events, the stock market and more.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.