FOX Bet Super 6 offers $5,000 prize in Quiz Show game

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $5,000 in a Quiz Show game.

All players have to do is answer six questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to entertainment.

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download, and the game is free to play.

FOX Bet CEO Kip Levin announced Tuesday he is inviting NFL fans to download the FOX Bet Super 6 app for a chance to win $250,000 in prizes on Super Bowl Sunday, capping a successful pro football season for the service.

ATLANTA MAN WINS $50G FOX BET SUPER 6 DEBATE GAME JACKPOT

Recent prizes have included a Ford F-150 pickup truck given away by "FOX NFL Sunday" host Terry Bradshaw, a $500,000 jackpot offering on NFC Championship Sunday and a $50,000 prize in a presidential debate game. More than $3.6 million has been paid out to winners so far.

FOX Bet is also expanding its reach with a new free-to-play game in which participants can guess which way the U.S. stock market will go on a given day.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.