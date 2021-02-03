Expand / Collapse search
FOX Bet Super 6 offers $5,000 prize in Quiz Show game

App is free to download and game is free to play

This article was produced in partnership with FOX Bet
Ainsley Earhardt has the latest FOX Bet Super 6 contest on 'Fox &amp; Friends.'

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $5,000 in a Quiz Show game.

All players have to do is answer six questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to entertainment. 

The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download, and the game is free to play.

FOX Bet CEO Kip Levin announced Tuesday he is inviting NFL fans to download the FOX Bet Super 6 app for a chance to win $250,000 in prizes on Super Bowl Sunday, capping a successful pro football season for the service.

FOX Bet Super 6 offering $250,000 in new, free, Super Bowl contestVideo

Recent prizes have included a Ford F-150 pickup truck given away by "FOX NFL Sunday" host Terry Bradshaw, a $500,000 jackpot offering on NFC Championship Sunday and a $50,000 prize in a presidential debate game. More than $3.6 million has been paid out to winners so far.

FOX Bet is also expanding its reach with a new free-to-play game in which participants can guess which way the U.S. stock market will go on a given day.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.

David Montanaro is a Senior Editor with Fox News.