FOX Bet Super 6 app offering $10,000 in Quiz Show game on sports, politics and more

The FOX Bet Super 6 is offering players a chance to win $10,000 in Friday's Quiz Show game, Fox News' Tom Shillue announced Friday on "Fox & Friends."

All players have to do is answer six multiple-choice questions correctly on topics ranging from sports to weather to entertainment to politics.

Predict the winner of the Daytona 500, the winner of the UFC 258 main event, President Joe Biden's approval rating by Sunday, the closing-day price of Bitcoin and more for your chance to win. The "Friends" hosts took their shot at answering the questions on the show.

Plus, watch the NASCAR Daytona 500 race on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. Denny Hamlin is going for his third straight victory in the Great American Race. The FOX Bet Super 6 app is free to download, and the game is free to play. Players have until midday Eastern time on Friday to enter this week's contest.

App users can also enter the separate FOX Bet Super 6 Daytona 500 contest for a chance to win $25,000 by picking the finishing position of six drivers.

TEAMMATES BOWMAN AND BYRON IN FRONT ROW FOR DAYTONA 500 START

More than $3.6 million has been paid out to Super 6 winners so far, including throughout the NFL season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.