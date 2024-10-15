'The View' co-host says Harris 'has a problem with men,' fellow hosts say 'they have a problem with her'

"The View" co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar shot down fellow liberal co-host Sunny Hostin on Tuesday after she highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' troubles with support from male voters, suggesting it was the men who have a "problem with her."

"So you have to speak to everyone and I think, again, she’s just run this flawless campaign. If you think about Joe Rogan, he has the number one podcast in the country, and then you start to think, well, it’s men. She has a problem with men, many men don't want to vote for her," Hostin claimed.

Behar and Goldberg interjected and insisted, "no, they have a problem with her."

The co-hosts discussed Harris possibly sitting down with podcast host Joe Rogan for an interview, amid reports that Harris' team met with Rogan's to discuss a possible appearance.

CNN DATA REPORTER PREDICTS TRUMP WILL WIN ‘HISTORIC’ NUMBER OF BLACK AND HISPANIC VOTERS

"Thank you for correcting me," Hostin responded, agreeing that it was a much better way to put Harris' polling troubles with male voters. "Now, half of Rogan’s fans identify as Republican, but half didn’t vote for Donald Trump in 2020, so there is an opening for Kamala. There is an opening for Democrats to communicate with that 48% of men that don’t like that choice."

Hostin also said that 25% of Rogan's fans are Hispanic, and said that Hispanic men also have a "problem with" Harris.

While Harris appears to be struggling with male voters in general, Trump has made gains over the years among Black male voters specifically.

Former President Obama appeared to admonish Black Americans who have not been as fervent in their support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid as they were for his in 2008 and 2012 during a pre-campaign-rally stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell also called out Harris' issues with male voters during a recent appearance on NBC's "Meet The Press."

"She's got such a big problem with men," Mitchell said, adding that support for Trump among that demographic could be underestimated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that there's misogynation in all of this, Black and White men, [it's a] big problem. But also the business world. They don't think she is serious. They don't think she's a heavyweight. And a lot of this is gender, but she's got to be more specific about her economic plans," Mitchell continued. "I think they've got to double down on doing more interviews and serious interviews."