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Former 'super mayor' Tiffany Henyard accused of owing nearly $10,000 in unpaid Illinois rent

A judge vacated a $10,000 default judgment against the former Dolton mayor and set a new trial for June 1

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
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FBI subpoenas Dolton, Illinois in probe involving ousted Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend Video

FBI subpoenas Dolton, Illinois in probe involving ousted Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend

The Village of Dolton has been served a subpoena seeking records tied to a land development allegedly linked to Mayor Tiffany Henyard's boyfriend. (WFLD)

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Former Dolton, Illinois "super mayor" Tiffany Henyard and her boyfriend have been accused of owing thousands in unpaid rent as she attempts to run for office in Georgia.

In March, WGN Investigates reported that Henyard had been ordered to return to Illinois after her former landlord Genetta Hull accused the controversial mayor of failing to pay rent during the final months of Henyard's Illinois term. When Henyard failed to show up in court, Hull was awarded a default judgment of $10,000.

On Monday, however, Henyard's attorney successfully argued for a new judge and a trial set for June 1.

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Tiffany Henyard

Former Mayor of Dolton, Illinois and Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard celebrated a judge vacating a $10,000 judgment and setting a new trial date. (Kyle Mazza / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

"It’s taken an emotional toll on me," Hull told WGN Investigates. "I’m exhausted."

In a Facebook video, Henyard celebrated the decision as a "great day in court" and lambasted what she called the "fake news" for cheering her demise.

"Do you know how the fake news went on the news and wrote that I had a $10,000 judgment against me?" Henyard said in the video. "Guess what? This is what they didn't tell you. It got vacated! I bet you they're not going to report that. Fake news."

TOWNSHIP MEETING WITH CONTROVERSIAL DOLTON MAYOR TIFFANY HENYARD SPIRALS OUT OF CONTROL, POLICE CALLED

She argued in the video that a "family emergency" prevented her from traveling to an Illinois court, repeating that she's now been living in Georgia.

Tiffany Henyard

Tiffany Henyard, the former "super mayor" of Dolton, Illinois, is now running for a commissioner seat in Fulton County, Georgia as a Republican.  (Fox 32)

"At the end of the day, all these lies and all this fake news and all this propaganda and all this stuff that y'all keep hearing, I keep telling y'all stop believing the hype," Henyard said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Henyard for comment.

After losing her bid for re-election as Dolton mayor, Henyard has since launched a campaign to run in South Fulton County's District 5 on the Fulton County Commission as a Republican.

TIFFANY HENYARD DEFIANT AFTER LOSING NOMINATION, CLAIMS VOTER SUPPRESSION: 'RIGHT TO VOTE WAS HIJACKED'

Henyard argued during the meeting that she has been a legal resident of Fulton County since May 1, 2025. However, Board Commissioner Julie Adams pointed out that Henyard served as Dolton mayor until May 4, 2025, when she formally left office.

Tiffany Henyard speaks to her constituents.

Tiffany Henyard has faced several corruption allegations as mayor of Dolton. (FOX 32)

The elections board later voted 3-1 to approve Henyard’s residency requirement to run for the Fulton County Commission.

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Henyard has been dubbed the "worst mayor in America" after corruption allegations and financial mismanagement of village funds. A financial probe reportedly revealed that the village of Dolton's bank account fell from its initial $5.6 million balance to a $3.6 million deficit.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

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