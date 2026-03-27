Former Dolton, Illinois 'super mayor' pushes for federal troops in Chicago after father shot in neck

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Former Dolton Mayor and Thornton Township supervisor Tiffany Henyard urged Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to accept federal assistance to help clean up crime, noting in a statement that her father had become a gun violence victim.

Henyard opened her statement by calling herself "SuperMayor Tiffany A. Henyard."

"Yes, it is true, my family has been directly affected by the senseless gun violence that continues to plague Illinois. Yesterday, my father, my hero was an innocent victim of this random and heartbreaking violence," she noted in a statement shared on social media on Thursday.

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"At this time, I am calling on Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson to seriously reconsider federal assistance from President Donald J. Trump to help address this crisis and better protect the residents of Illinois, particularly in Chicago," she noted in the statement. "Across the country, communities that have welcomed federal support have experienced measurable reductions in crime. Cities such as Memphis, Tennessee; Washington, D.C. and New Orleans, Louisiana during the 2026 Mardi Gras period have all seen positive outcomes through collaboration efforts."

President Donald Trump notably deployed the National Guard to all three cities as part of federal intervention geared toward crime reduction and public safety.

Henyard said the residents of Illinois "deserve to feel safe in their homes and neighborhoods," adding that the "difference between Illinois and those other states is simple, their leadership chose collaboration, and that collaboration produces results."

"I respectfully urge Governor Pritzker to reconsider working in partnership with President Donald J. Trump to ensure the safety and well-being of the people you were elected to serve. Once again, thank you for your prayers, your support, and your compassion. Please continue to keep my family lifted in prayer during this extremely difficult time," she wrote.

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WLS-TV reported that Henyard's father was wounded in a shooting that happened around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block South Kedzie Avenue in North Lawndale. According to the outlet, Chicago police said a 65-year-old man was in an alley when he was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

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Henyard, who lost the 2025 Democratic Dolton mayoral primary, is now running for Fulton County board of commissioners District 5 in Georgia as a Republican.