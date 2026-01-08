Former 'SNL' star agrees: 'Don't waste your money' supporting Jasmine Crockett

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang agreed with fellow podcast host Matt Rogers that it would be a "waste" of money to support Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, and her Senate campaign.

On the pair's "Las Culturistas" podcast Wednesday, Rogers began a 60-second segment where he would "rant, rail, rave" and "hopefully change hearts and minds" about cultural topics.

During his minute, he criticized Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, calling out what he saw as self-centered politicians, including Crockett.

"Anytime a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I'm already done," Rogers said. "And don't waste your money sending to Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it."

"I must agree," Yang responded.

"Don't do it. Don't. You're going to waste your money. Take it from someone who sent Sara Gideon a ton of money in Maine. Just don't do it. Don't waste your money. Don't do it," Rogers added.

"It's hard enough to come by," Yang said.

Rogers clarified that he meant nothing against Crockett but said she was too "well-defined" as a politician to win a statewide or national election.

"She's not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys," Rogers said. "Like, if Beto O’Rourke couldn't do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it."

Fox News Digital reached out to Crockett's office for a comment.

During the podcast, the two also discussed their past support for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election, which Yang said he regrets.

"This is another thing about early days 'Las Culturistas' that I regret is being a Hillary stan," Yang said.

"I don't regret it because I think we were trying really hard to just win," Rogers said.

"I know. But I feel so silly," Yang said.

Rogers also expressed frustration with Newsom, saying the California governor has no chance of winning a presidential election.

"The No. 1 actionable thing that Gavin Newsom can do right now is text Savannah Guthrie and get whoever just did her vocal surgery. She just had the polyp surgery. You're going to need to be silent for about six weeks afterwards. But don't worry, you can still tweet. You can still dunk on Trump, which is apparently something that people still think is going to win," Rogers said.

"Get vocal surgery and finish the damn 405," Yang remarked.