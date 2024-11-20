Expand / Collapse search
California

Former Silicon Valley Democratic donor cheers California's red shift: 'We need to put Americans first'

Former Obama fundraiser Allison Huynh described leaving the Democratic Party because of out-of-touch progressive policies

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Ex-Obama fundraiser flips for Trump in 2024, cites deteriorating conditions in Silicon Valley

Ex-Obama fundraiser flips for Trump in 2024, cites deteriorating conditions in Silicon Valley

Ex-Obama fundraiser Allison Huynh explains why she is selling off some Democratic memorabilia and switching her vote to Trump this November.

Former Silicon Valley Democratic donor Allison Huynh declared "the voters made their decision" to vote out progressive politics in California.

Huynh, who had previously raised millions of dollars for the Democratic Party, has come out against her former party for failing big cities, particularly San Francisco. 

"Well, I think liberals have just been too leftist, and they're just out of touch with reality. And I've talked about that before, and it sounds really nice and fine and really warm and fuzzy. The socialist dogma in San Francisco is we help everyone… And the reality is that when you help everyone, you help no one. And so, the liberal elites are out of touch with reality and living in a bubble with their rich Democratic donors," Huynh told Fox News Digital.

"But the truth of the matter is that there are limited resources, and we cannot help everyone," she continued. "We need to put Americans first. We need to put the citizen, taxpaying, legal citizens in San Francisco first. Just like on a plane in an emergency. The pilot says you need to put the oxygen mask on yourself first. Americans first before helping anyone else. And Democrats just don't understand us."

Homeless in San Francisco and San Francisco skyline split image

California voters voted in favor of repealing Proposition 47 to strengthen penalties for certain crimes. (Getty Images)

HOW A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE ROCKED CALIFORNIA AND MADE CRIME 'FINALLY ILLEGAL AGAIN'

As a result, she remarked how California made significant red shifts in the 2024 election, including Proposition 36, which repealed Proposition 47 that lessened penalties for drug and theft crimes.

"I think the voters made their decision. And the truth is that we all know that crime is a big problem. Illegal immigration is a big problem. And it all feeds into the addiction and homeless problem," Huynh said.

More notably, progressive San Francisco Mayor London Breed was defeated by first-time candidate and Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie after he campaigned as a tough-on-crime alternative. Lurie, Huynh commented, is the latest in a long line of California voters rejecting progressive politicians.

Daniel Lurie and London Breed

Daniel Lurie, left, defeated incumbent San Francisco Mayor London Breed in the city's mayoral race. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AP/Jeff Chiu)

"It's a very low bar. Consider the politicians such as Kamala Harris, Chesa Boudin, London Breed, also the Oakland politicians Pamela Price and Mayor Sheng Thao, how they forget the citizens of the San Francisco Bay Area. They're very out of touch with the realities. And we need to focus on cleaning up the streets, making the streets safer. So I think people just wanted change with Daniel Lurie. And he has the name and he was seen, you know, kind of talking and walking the streets. And so that's a good sign," Huynh said.

She added how most of California outside the major cities actually vote red and voted more in favor of President-elect Donald Trump in this cycle.

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR-ELECT TOUTS 'COMMON SENSE' APPROACHES AFTER BEATING PROGRESSIVE INCUMBENT

"At the end of the day, we have to vote for our families. There's high crime, there's high taxes, high immigration issues, a cost of living, high homeless rates," Huynh told Fox News Digital.

In June, she told "Fox & Friends First" that she was switching her vote to Trump out of her disappointment with the party. She even traveled to Mar-a-Lago to fundraise for his campaign.

Allison Huynh

Silicon Valley tech pioneer Allison Huynh spoke to Fox News Digital about San Francisco rejecting progressive ideas. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images | Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"San Francisco has been the science experiment that's gone awry," she said. "I wake up in the morning, there's no grocery stores to go to, there's no malls to take my teenage girls shopping to. The streets are not safe, there are more fentanyl users and dealers than high school students in our once great city."

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.