Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco

Incumbent San Francisco mayor concedes to opponent amid concerns over homeless, drug overdoses

Democratic challenger Daniel Lurie defeated incumbent Democratic San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
San Francisco criminal justice system slammed for 'train wreck' policies that fuel violent crime Video

San Francisco criminal justice system slammed for 'train wreck' policies that fuel violent crime

Criminal defense attorney Brian Claypool discusses how Democratic leadership in California has impacted the rise of violent crime in San Francisco.

Incumbent San Francisco Mayor London Breed has conceded the city's mayoral race to challenger Daniel Lurie following a heated election cycle focusing on the city's homelessness, crime and drug overdose problems.

Lurie, a first-time candidate, Levi Strauss heir and founder of an anti-poverty nonprofit, had declared during his campaign that "It is time to end the perception that lawlessness is an acceptable part of life in San Francisco" and "To reverse the record rates of property crime and drug dealing, criminals must know that they will be caught and there will be consequences." 

As of Thursday, Lurie was leading Breed 56.2 to 43.8% in voting in the ranked-choice election, which included 10 candidates, according to KTVU. 

"After years of record-high budgets, worse outcomes, and more excuses, San Franciscans are ready for change," the 47-year-old Democrat said in a statement. 

NEARLY HALF OF BAY AREA RESIDENTS CONSIDERED LEAVING IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS DUE TO RISING COST OF HOMES: REPORT 

Daniel Lurie and London Breed

Daniel Lurie defeated incumbent San Francisco Mayor London Breed in the city's mayoral race. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AP/Jeff Chiu)

He added that the city’s government must now deliver "Clean and safe streets for all," build "enough housing to turn around our affordability crisis" and tackle "our drug and behavioral health crisis." 

"I'm deeply grateful to my incredible family, campaign team, and every San Franciscan who voted for accountability, service, and change," Lurie also said. 

Lurie has told KTVU he wants to build 1,500 shelter beds in six months and 2,500 tiny homes to tackle the city's homelessness issue, place more police officers on foot patrol in high crime areas and clear out open-air drug markets. 

SAN FRANCISCO POLICE USE COSTUMED STUNT TO CATCH SPEEDING DRIVERS 

San Francisco homeless

City of San Francisco workers remove a homeless encampment in the Bayview neighborhood in San Francisco on Aug. 1. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Breed, who is also a Democrat, described the opportunity to serve as mayor as the "greatest honor of my lifetime." 

"At the end of the day, this job is bigger than any one person and what matters is that we keep moving this City forward. Today, I called Daniel Lurie and congratulated him on his victory in this election," she wrote on X on Thursday. "Over the coming weeks, my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition as he takes on the honor of serving as Mayor of San Francisco. I know we are both committed to improving this City we love." 

San Francisco mayoral debate

From left to right, Democratic mayoral candidate for San Francisco Daniel Lurie, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Aaron Peskin, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and Democratic mayoral candidate for San Francisco, are seen during the first mayoral debate on June 12. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"I want to thank all of the City staff who have worked tirelessly to improve this City for the last six years. I am the Mayor -- but you all are doing the hard work every day and the City is on the rise," she also said. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.