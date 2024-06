An ex-Obama fundraiser who once raked in millions of dollars for the Democratic Party is none too happy with the direction of the country these days, telling Fox News she is so dismayed, she's switching her vote to Trump.

"Biden has been asleep at the wheel," Allison Huynh said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"He's allowed Big Tech as well as the looters to take over Silicon Valley. San Francisco has been the science experiment that's gone awry. I wake up in the morning, there's no grocery stores to go to, there's no malls to take my teenage girls shopping to. The streets are not safe, there are more fentanyl users and dealers than high school students in our once great city," she continued.

Huynh, along with her then-husband Google programmer Scott Hassan, helped raise millions of dollars for the Obama campaign in 2008, according to The New York Post.

Her nature as a "hopeful" person and what she called former President Obama's "great ideas" focused on equality for women and people of color led her to support the candidate promising "hope and change."

She now describes herself as an independent who plans to vote for former President Trump this November. She even recently traveled to Mar-a-Lago to show support for Trump at a fundraiser.

"When he [Obama] came into power, he was very scared. In his biography, he talked about being afraid of doing things because he didn't want to ruin it for future Black leaders and Black presidents, and therefore, he let the government bureaucracy and red tape take over him whereas Trump was very specific with coming out with great ideas to allow people to grow great wealth," she said.

"Biden is changing that. Right now, it's very hard in this country to make money unless you work for a Big Tech company. If you're an emerging tech company, they're driving you offshore," she added.

Huynh elaborated on that point a bit further, noting that the current administration exacerbates entrepreneurial challenges in a few ways, including, in her words, by "legislating and suing emerging technology companies, startup companies and just regular entrepreneurs who are funding their business."

To further showcase her deteriorating enthusiasm for the Democratic Party, she's selling off memorabilia tied to party history, including a rocking chair that belonged to former President John F. Kennedy, which she purchased at an auction for nearly $10,000, according to The Post.

Among the other Democratic memorabilia in her house sits the iconic Shepard Fairey artwork of Obama that inspired the "Hope" posters that defined his 2008 campaign against late Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain.

The report stated she paid more than $1 million for the piece.

She argued, however, that policies outlined by Trump today are more hopeful for fledgling businesses, including promises of lower taxes for emerging A.I. and Blockchain companies.

"They will lead the next wave of the industrial revolution, and we need specific policies to encourage that innovation," she said.