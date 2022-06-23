Anthony Weiner attempts Twitter comeback, admits social media 'not a comfortable place for me'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., has rejoined Twitter, the site that initially sparked his sexting downfall, but admitted to Fox News Digital that social media "is not a comfortable place for me."

Twitter users voted overwhelmingly against the scandal-plagued Democrat making a return to the social media platform Thursday after he tweeted a poll.

"Advice for returning to Twitter," Weiner captioned the poll.

More than 62% of respondents voted for "just no" while about 32% said he should "act like nothing happened." More than 6,500 users had cast a vote in the poll as of Thursday morning.

"I am shocked to learn that there is snark on Twitter!" Weiner told Fox News Digital in an email.

"Social media is not a comfortable place for me and I am deeply ambivalent about its place in my life and the role it has had on society," he continued. "But if you want people to know about a radio show you are doing, it is helpful."

Weiner sent his last tweet in 2013 prior to the Twitter poll.

This isn't the first time that Weiner has tried to make a comeback on Twitter. In 2012, he got back on Twitter, prompting Donald Trump to tweet, "Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter. All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately."

In 2010, Weiner resigned from Congress after he accidentally tweeted a picture of himself in his underwear. While the former congressman initially blamed the tweet on a hack, he soon admitted he had sent it.

"To be clear, the picture was of me, and I sent it," Weiner said during a tearful press conference at the time.

He then announced in 2013 he would run for New York City mayor. But, during the campaign, Weiner admitted to sexting another woman.

In 2016, federal investigators announced a probe into Weiner after a 15-year-old girl told the Daily Mail he had sent sexually-explicit messages to her for months. Weiner pleaded guilty to related charges in 2017 and was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

"I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," Weiner said during a court appearance.

Weiner currently hosts a political podcast titled "The Middle With Anthony Weiner." In his first Facebook post on Wednesday since 2016, Weiner published a long post explaining the mission of his podcast, saying he is "deeply troubled by the way so much of our media have become silos for the viewpoints that consumers already hold and only want to have reenforced."

"It’s a weekly show (and a podcast) that tries to push off from the extremes of the right and left and invite listeners to meet me halfway and have a real conversation about issues that have been reduced to angry slogans in other media," Weiner continued.

At the end of his Facebook post, Weiner says some issues "haven't been easy" for him to discuss, pointing to Hunter Biden's laptop.