Fox News Channel has largest basic cable audience for third-straight week

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel last week as the network had the largest basic cable audience among both total viewers and the key demographic.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total viewers, finishing the week of June 27 through July 3 as the only basic cable network to surpass the one-million viewer benchmark. Fox News also topped all cable networks during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, averaging 2.1 million primetime viewers compared to 1.4 million for No. 2 MSNBC.

As Fox News dominated CNN and MSNBC viewership leading up to July 4, it finished as the most-watched cable news channel for the 72nd straight week

Fox News also finished with the largest audience among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults ages 25-54, averaging 200,000 total demo viewers and 281,000 during primetime.

"The Five" finished as the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 3.2 million viewers. "Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 484,000 viewers among the critical demo to finish No. 1 in the category.

"Gutfeld!" had its second-best week of the year, averaging 2.1 million viewers to outdraw NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "FOX & Friends" averaged 2.3 million viewers to top cable news morning competition for the 67th straight week.

"Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" averaged 1.3 million viewers to finish with the largest cable news audience on Saturday, while Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" averaged 1.4 million to win the Sunday crown.

A 2 p.m. ET repeat of "FOX News Sunday" with anchor Mike Emanuel notably outdrew every thing CNN and MSNBC had to offer during the entire weekend, and Fox News’ "West Point Holiday Special" had a larger audience in its 10 p.m. ET timeslot than CNN and MSNBC combined.

Fox News Channel recently finished the second quarter of 2022 as cable’s most-watched network among both total and primetime viewers.

Fox News averaged 1.5 million viewers during the second quarter, while no other basic cable networks surprised the one-million viewer benchmark. MSNBC averaged 684,000 to finish second, followed by ESPN, TNT and HGTV. It was the fifth straight quarter that Fox News topped basic cable among total viewers.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News finished No. 1 with an average audience of 2.3 million to top NBA playoffs-heavy TNT’s second-place average of 1.8 million viewers.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research