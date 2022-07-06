Expand / Collapse search
Compagno on 'Outnumbered': Democrats now questioning 'Biden's fitness to serve'

Anonymous leaks to media increase as some Dems turn on Biden

Fox News Staff
Compagno: Biden cares more about Hollywood celebrities than the American people Video

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno argues President Biden cares more about the opinions of celebrities than Americans struggling with crippling inflation.

"Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno responded to the growing number of Democrats and Hollywood celebrities "complaining" anonymously to the mainstream media about the Biden presidency. Compagno argued celebrities like Debra Messing seem to "matter more" to the Biden administration than everyday Americans struggling to fill up their gas tanks. The panel discussed a CNN report citing "two dozen leading Democratic politicians and operatives" who questioned the Biden administration's management.

WHITE HOUSE WORRIED ABOUT JIMMY CARTER PARALLELS TO BIDEN PRESIDENCY AS APPROVAL RATING REMAINS LOW: REPORT

EMILY COMPAGNO: I think what's interesting about this, just to take a couple of steps back, is that we now have 20 distinct Democrats who have gone to CNN, maybe more who have gone to NBC and CBS, who are complaining about him. The leaks and the stories and the complaints have started getting louder. And it's almost as if now they're saying, okay, we're going to shout, we are going to clang that bell really loudly so that finally that person in the White House can hear that we actually don't think you're fit to serve in the next term, because it started as a whisper. It started as a story here and there. And now it's become the headlines.

We shouldn't be surprised that this White House listens to Debra Messing, because they did on the campaign trail. They enlisted social media influencers, teens and the like to do their messaging for them when ordinary Americans' voices are the voices that matter. They just established a sort of pregnancy council. Why don't you just ask moms right here? Why don't you just plug into the comments that everyone is making on their own Facebook [accounts] and their own comments. Because to them, the ordinary American doesn't matter to them. Debra Messing matters more than the person who's looking for baby formula. The celebrity's voice matters more than the person who cannot go to work because they can't afford the gas to do so, that worries about inflation. But that's Biden's America.

