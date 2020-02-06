Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former Obama finance adviser: 'I just don't recognize the Democratic Party right now'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Former Obama-era finance adviser says he doesn't recognize the Democratic PartyVideo

Former Obama-era finance adviser says he doesn't recognize the Democratic Party

Former two-time Obama Finance Committee Member Don Peebles says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats' behavior is 'astonishing,' indicative of how much chaos is going on in the party.

Today's Democratic Party is unrecognizable to two-time former Obama National Finance Committee Member Don Peebles.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Peebles said that he was astonished by his party members' behavior at President Trump's State of the Union address.

On Tuesday evening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made waves when she unceremoniously tore up her copy of the president's speech at its conclusion. Now, Republicans are calling for ethics charges against her and even her expulsion from office.

NEWT GINGRICH: PELOSI SHOULD BE KICKED OUT OF OFFICE FOR HER 'PETTY, CHILDISH' BEHAVIOR

"Look, I just don't recognize the Democratic Party right now," Peebles said. "I mean, the party has turned so far-left. Also, to see members of Congress jointly dressing up in white as some form of protest or solidarity at the State of the Union address is astonishing."

Peebles told Doocy he attended his first State of the Union address at age 17 under President Jimmy Carter and that "even then, the Republicans and Democrats respected the president."

Democrats scrutinized over State of the Union behaviorVideo

In addition, Peebles said that Pelosi's behavior was "unprofessional," "undiplomatic," and "disrespectful" not just to the president but "to the country as a whole."

He said that he believes her conduct makes people call her leadership into question.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think the danger is, when you try to hold onto power too long, you start having to compromise your principles and your core values, because, generally, the politics shift," Peeples mused. "And the politics have shifted under her."

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com