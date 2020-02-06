Former Obama finance adviser: 'I just don't recognize the Democratic Party right now'

Today's Democratic Party is unrecognizable to two-time former Obama National Finance Committee Member Don Peebles.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Peebles said that he was astonished by his party members' behavior at President Trump's State of the Union address.

On Tuesday evening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made waves when she unceremoniously tore up her copy of the president's speech at its conclusion. Now, Republicans are calling for ethics charges against her and even her expulsion from office.

"Look, I just don't recognize the Democratic Party right now," Peebles said. "I mean, the party has turned so far-left. Also, to see members of Congress jointly dressing up in white as some form of protest or solidarity at the State of the Union address is astonishing."

Peebles told Doocy he attended his first State of the Union address at age 17 under President Jimmy Carter and that "even then, the Republicans and Democrats respected the president."

In addition, Peebles said that Pelosi's behavior was "unprofessional," "undiplomatic," and "disrespectful" not just to the president but "to the country as a whole."

He said that he believes her conduct makes people call her leadership into question.

"I think the danger is, when you try to hold onto power too long, you start having to compromise your principles and your core values, because, generally, the politics shift," Peeples mused. "And the politics have shifted under her."