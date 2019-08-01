Former Obama adviser blasts 'cringeworthy' Dem debate: It was the 'circular firing squad' Obama warned about

A former economic adviser for the Obama administration had some harsh words Thursday after Democrats aimed their fire at his former boss, Barack Obama, at Wednesday's debate.

Responding to repeated criticism of the Obama administration by Democrats like Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker and Julian Castro, Fox News contributor Robert Wolf said he found it "cringeworthy" and it added up to a bad night for the party.

"I'm still shaking my head. ... It was a circular firing squad that President Obama warned us all about. Unfortunately, Joe Biden was in the middle of the firing squad," said Wolf on "Fox & Friends," noting that Obama has a 97 percent approval rating among Democrats.

Wolf said he believes some candidates are throwing "Hail Marys" as they try to stay in the race, but believes the attacks will be "short-lived" before the field narrows.

Biden was pulled quickly into battle with virtually every other candidate looking to score points by taking him out, and spent the better part of the night fighting off their withering attacks.

As he sought to avoid a repeat of last month's damaging clash with Harris, D-Calif. -- and indeed hit back at Harris' jabs, unlike last time, he faced the added challenge in Detroit from Booker, D-N.J.

The two senators tore into Biden's record on everything from health care to immigration to criminal justice reform -- as other candidates, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, also took aim at the former veep.

Wolf said Biden "held his own" as the moderate on stage and cautioned that taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants and "Medicare-for-all" are not "electable positions" in the general election against President Trump.

