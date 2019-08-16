Former NYPD Commissioner says Epstein suicide would make sense: 'He went from private jets to a concrete cell'

Appearing on Fox Nation's "Liberty Files," former New York police commissioner Bernie Kerik said that until concrete evidence proves otherwise, he believes the current facts point to suicide in the mysterious death of financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell last Saturday.

Kerik, who was once held as a state witness in the same facility where Epstein was found dead, called it "extremely secure," and noted that the Metropolitan Correctional Center is home to many high-profile criminals -- most recently Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the notorious Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo."

TIMELINE OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S LIFE, DEATH, CRIMES AND CONTROVERSIES

Epstein was placed on suicide watch in late July and given daily psychiatric evaluations for a week after he was found semi-conscious in his cell with bruising on his neck. But it wasn't long before Epstein was removed from suicide watch — reportedly at the request of his lawyers, who saw a hopeful attitude in their client. The convicted sex offender was then placed on the less restrictive "special observation" watch, which required frequent checks and a cellmate at all times -- but was found dead in his cell early Saturday.

Officials later revealed the 66-year-old was alone behind bars after his cellmate was removed for an undisclosed reason Friday evening, and the pair working as corrections officers Friday night into Saturday morning reportedly hadn't looked in on the high-profile defendant in several hours.

WAS JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S DEATH SUICIDE OR HOMICIDE? DR. SIEGEL SAYS ONE APPEARS 'MORE LIKELY'

Conspiracy theories have run rampant in the week following Epstein's death, and speculation has often filled in for fact while the public awaits the official results of Epstein's autopsy. Law enforcement officials and former MCC inmates have questioned how someone who was said to be suicidal could've been left alone for so long, despite several protocols that required otherwise — and an autopsy report released on Thursday that reportedly found broken bones in Epstein's neck has provided plenty of fuel for those who believe he might have been murdered.

Despite the report, Kerik finds it likely that Epstein took his own life, and explains that suicide while in custody is far simpler than many would think.

"Keep in mind, with all these conspiracies and all this stuff: This is a guy with a couple hundred million dollars -- private jets, yachts, his own island for G-d's sake. He's now living in his cell, [which is] 8 [feet] by 15 [feet]. It's a concrete cell -- looking at 45 years to life [in jail] and he's in his own mind with his own demons, he probably knew he's never getting out," said Kerik.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein reportedly appeared "positive" during his final hours alive -- and he even innocuously bid goodbye to one of the lawyers with whom he'd been meeting, saying, "I'll see you Sunday," according to the New York Post.

Attorney General William Barr on Monday said there were "serious irregularities" discovered at MCC after Epstein's death.

To see Kerik's full remarks on the "Liberty Files," hosted by Judge Andrew Napolitano, visit Fox Nation and join today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.