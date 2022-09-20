Former NY official who exposed Biden's secret migrant flights calls out liberals' 'meltdown' over the border

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Westchester County, New York Executive Rob Astorino joined "Brian Kilmeade Radio" to take on the left's hypocrisy over migrant flights, one year after he helped expose the Biden administration's nighttime flights of illegal immigrants into New York.

ROB ASTORINO: I don't know how to spell the word, but I know what schadenfreude means. And it's a lot of fun watching these progressives have a complete and utter meltdown because they are wholly inadequate to handle any of the problems that they are actually causing. And you're right, you go back to last August when I broke this about these flights coming in the middle of the night under the cover of darkness. And there was a reason for that … we got the footage. And this cop was talking to the NGOs and the people, the bus drivers, everyone being hired by the government to take these illegal immigrants off these flights and put them on busses. And they were saying that they were doing it in the middle of the night under the cover of darkness. So nobody would find out, because if people did find out, it would be a betrayal by the American government of its own people.

So there's a reason why Biden and the federal government are doing this, cloak and dagger. But now that it's all the way out in the open and it has been obviously for the last year … and the Republicans are picking the scab and showing the whole world what's really going on here, they can't handle it and it's a complete and utter meltdown. And if one thing is guaranteed, whenever you see those signs on the lawns that, no person is illegal, we believe in science, Black lives matter, peacefully coexist. The other side of the sign says, we're just kidding. They're just totally, totally hypocritical on everything.

