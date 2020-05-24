Former NFL player Jack Brewer on Biden backlash over black voter comment: 'The mask is off'

Former NFL player Jack Brewer said “the mask is off,” reacting on Sunday to former Vice President Joe Biden’s comment during an interview where he said that African-Americans unsure about whether to support him or President Trump "ain't black."

“America can see the real Joe Biden, hopefully all of my African-American brothers and sisters,” Brewer told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Brewer made the statements two days after Biden expressed regret during a call with black business leaders for his comment about African-American voters in an earlier interview.

“I shouldn't have been so cavalier,” Biden said in a Friday afternoon phone call with the U.S. Black Chambers, addressing the controversy within seconds of the session starting.

Biden made the comments to host Charlamagne tha God of “The Breakfast Club” radio show. The remarks instantly ignited a backlash from critics, the Trump campaign calling them “racist and dehumanizing.”

“It’s time to look in the mirror and have a real soul check to see the man that has really mass incarcerated black men over the last two-and-a-half-plus decades,” Brewer said on Sunday.

JACK BREWER: BIDEN KNEW EXACTLY WHAT HE WAS DOING ON 'THE BREAKFAST CLUB'

Brewer was referencing Biden’s deep involvement in drafting the 1994 crime bill.

As a senator from Delaware, Biden helped craft the 1994 crime bill that was signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton. Biden has long highlighted his role in helping write the law, which at the time was the largest anti-crime bill in the nation’s history. The measure provided for thousands of new police officers, millions of dollars to fund prevention programs and billions of dollars to build new prisons.

But the law’s long been criticized by Democrats who blame the measure for spiking incarcerations, particularly among minorities, due to a mandatory life sentence policy for repeat offenders.

“He was the VP of Barack Obama so he hides in the closet a lot,” Brewer said on Sunday. “[He] has been able to cover up all of his oppressive policies that he’s pushed really, since he has been in [the] Senate.”

He added that “for me, it goes back to the prisons.”

“I teach in prisons all across this country and so at some point, it has to get off of the politics and talk about the real black families that Joe Biden has decimated through his 1994 crime bill.”

“There’s [sic] hundreds of thousands of black families right now who don't have their fathers or who have been locked up disproportionately and it’s time for him to answer to black America,” He continued. “Keep it real and stop race-baiting.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Madeleine Rivera and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.