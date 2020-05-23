Jack Brewer: Biden knew exactly what he was doing on 'The Breakfast Club'

When I called President Trump “the first black president” at a White House round table discussion on February 27, during Black History Month, I was verbally attacked, harassed and mocked by the liberal mainstream media.

Fortunately, I had prayed about it before I made the comment, so I knew exactly what I was doing.

My comment stirred the pot enough to force many of my black brothers and sisters to acknowledge the unprecedented policy progress made by the Trump administration while enlightening them at the same time about the oppressive history of the Democratic Party.

I made my comment as the round table meeting was ending and it was intended to be a blunt and direct message to Black America.



Fast forward to May 22. Friday, appearing on the syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club," Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told co-host Lenard McKelvey, known professionally as “Charlamagne tha God,” that if he can't decide whether to vote for Biden or Trump, then he "ain't black."

Just like I did at the White House in February, former Vice President Biden waited until the end of his interview to send his well thought out, blunt and direct message to Black America.

Later in the day, after a lot of uproar over his remarks, Biden said, in a phone call with U.S. Black Chambers “I shouldn’t have been so cavalier.”

Heading into Super Tuesday before his campaign was saved by the South Carolina primary, Biden told “Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, “I feel good about the kind of support I've had with African-Americans around the country.”

He made this comment despite his record of being one of the most racially oppressive lawmakers in modern American history. Biden knows that his large base of blacks in America are brainwashed by the mainstream media to the point that they will actually defend his actions even when they are causing the most underserved black in America to suffer.



It’s tragic that Joe Biden continues to have confidence in carrying the black vote despite an ongoing history of supporting school segregation.

This dates all the way back to the '70s when he opposed bussing for poor black kids and continued with the Obama-Biden administration's opposition of school choice, which widened the education gap for underserved black youth across our country.



Biden has also been able to deflect attention from black voters away from the fact that he actually wrote the 1994 mass incarceration bill that disproportionately locked up millions of black men, helping to spike black fatherlessness rates across America.

What’s even more ironic is the fact that he was able to defend and protect this racist mass incarceration bill throughout his tenure as the Vice President of the Obama administration.

With his latest comments on race, Biden hopes that black Americans will continue to love their oppressors so much that the mainstream media will help them forget that it was Donald J. Trump who actually dismantled Biden’s racist crime bill with the passing of the First Step Act.

We have recently seen former President Barack Obama make his resurgence ahead of the 2020 election. Rest assured that Biden is counting on America’s First African-American President, Barack Obama, to help mask his cloudy record on race.



To the surprise of many, President Obama made very little policy progress for black Americans. Under Obama, black America saw a continuation of Biden’s mass incarceration policies, a surge in black on black crime and a consistent refusal to support school choice.

During his successful push to pass gay marriage, we saw an increase in HIV rates for gay black men who the CDC reports now get infected at a staggering rate of 50 percent.

Obama was also known as the food stamp president and maintained a growing number of family separating welfare programs which actually incentivized fatherless homes.

President Obama also proudly appointed liberal Supreme Court judges who have helped make black abortions almost more prevalent than black births in some American cities.

Obama himself supported late-term abortions dating back as far as his days as an Illinois State Senator.

I know these facts sound grim, but we must all remember Black America’s unfortunate reality that the African chiefs, in fact, sold the slaves to the early White American settlers. Now we are witnessing Biden’s Democratic elite and the Congressional Black Caucus supporters continue to sacrifice the welfare of their loyal black voter base in order to maintain power through their historically oppressive policies.

Time will tell if the American black voting population agrees with Biden’s well thought out, blunt and direct message to Black America: If you don’t vote for him, “you ain’t black.”

