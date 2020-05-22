Trump campaign senior adviser says Biden's 'you ain't black' comment was 'dehumanizing'

Former Vice President Joe Biden is still receiving backlash for his comments earlier Friday on Power 105’s "The Breakfast Club," where he said: “If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for me or for Trump, you ain’t black.”

During the interview, conducted by Charlamagne tha God, Biden was pressed on his involvement in the 1994 crime bill and whether or not African-Americans can trust that Biden will enact policies that better serve the African-American community.

BIDEN ACCUSED OF MAKING RACIST COMMENT WITH 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' RETORT

President Trump’s senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson told Fox News she felt Biden’s remarks were “dehumanizing.”

“Just hearing him say, 'you ain't black if you don't vote for me,' I mean, as a black woman, I take issue with anyone who tells me I'm not black regardless of the reason behind it. It was particularly dehumanizing,” Pierson told Fox News.

Biden’s campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders said on Twitter: “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

The Democrat Party has been under heavy scrutiny this election cycle from African-American voters who feel they have received nothing for their years of loyalty and dedication.

According to Pierson, President Trump has done more for African-Americans than any of the previous politicians who have made unkept promises.

“All of the promises that politicians of the past claimed they wanted to do for black America, whether it be criminal justice reform, whether it be full support of historically black colleges and universities, whether it be entrepreneurship, the investment in black people, the investment in opportunity zones, the investment for black Americans, employment for black Americans, policies that actually helped black America is all happening under President Trump," Pierson said.

JOE BIDEN EXPRESSES REGRET OVER 'YOU AIN'T BLACK' COMMENTS: 'I SHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN SO CAVALIER'

Biden expressed regret for the comment during a phone call later Friday with the U.S. Black Chambers, which addressed the controversy during the call.

“I shouldn't have been so cavalier... I shouldn't have been such a wise guy," Biden said. "... No one should have to vote for any party based on their race or religion or background.”