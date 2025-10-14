Former Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron targets Netflix over transgender content for kids, New Jersey tax breaks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron believes Netflix dabbles in "political activism," and New Jersey residents might not want to offer tax breaks to a company that targets children with pro-transgender content.

Cameron now serves as CEO of the 1792 Exchange, a non-profit organization dedicated to getting businesses back to focus on producing quality products and customer service, as opposed to "wading into far-left ideology." The 1792 Exchange also rates companies "based on their divisive policies, actions and cancelation of business relationships based on viewpoints or beliefs," and has slapped Netflix with a "medium risk" assessment.

"Netflix has a medium risk rating because at various points they have promoted DEI, ESG and have been steeped in some political activism," Cameron told Fox News Digital.

"We've seen here recently, a lot of interest in a cartoon that they had that ultimately, candidly, you know, put something front and center that a lot of parents want to stay away from at such an early age," Cameron added. "They've wade into some of this political activism."

A viral clip of a children’s Netflix series "Dead End: Paranormal Park," that first aired in 2022, recently returned to the zeitgeist when Elon Musk and other conservative influencers unearthed a clip showing a character coming out as trans. As calls to cancel the service emerged on social media, other Netflix kids programming was scrutinized.

Critics pointed to "Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City," which featured transgender drag queens, and Netflix’s "The Baby-Sitters Club," which included a scene where a child character scolds doctors for using a trans patient’s biological pronouns.

Other Netflix programming — including "Transformers: EarthSpark," which introduced a nonbinary character, and "Monster High: The Movie," which includes dialogue about preferred pronouns — has also sparked backlash from parents.

Cameron wants to equip people with information needed to make "wise decisions," and feels many parents wouldn’t want their children exposed to such content. Because of this, the 1792 Exchange leader wants New Jersey gubernatorial candidates to weigh in on the issue.

Netflix announced earlier this year it would build a $1 billion state-of-the-art production facility in New Jersey on a 292-acre former U.S. Army installation at Fort Monmouth. The massive project will create jobs in the Garden State, but it came with a massive $387 million credit.

"If New Jersey is giving tax incentives, or subsidies, to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars; those are dollars that aren't going to help families, those are going to be tax breaks for Netflix. I think parents and families would want to know what the candidates for governor on the Republican and Democratic side think about that and what they will do ultimately to address it," Cameron said.

"Unfortunately, they've used taxpayer dollars basically to … promote ideology that doesn't necessarily mesh with, again, the majority of citizens that just don't want their kids being exposed to that sort of content at an early age," he continued.

"When you think about tax incentives, and you think about a state, that's ultimately money that isn't going to other resources, isn't going to other things that a city or community might need because they've offset tax revenue by giving some breaks to Netflix," Cameron added.

Fox News Digital reached out to New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican opponent Jack Ciattarelli for comment but has not yet received responses.

"It's important for the candidates who are running for governor in New Jersey to talk about issues that find themselves at the kitchen table," Cameron said. "If my wife and I lived in New Jersey, we would be talking about, ‘Hey, what do we need to do to ensure, you know, our kids aren't exposed to this? What's our leadership think about this?’"

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.