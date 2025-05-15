Senate candidate in hotly contested race slapped with ethics investigation

The Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission decided to move forward Wednesday with an investigation into U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Cameron due to allegations dating back to July 2023 that the then-Kentucky attorney general and gubernatorial candidate solicited campaign donations from a company his office was investigating at the time.

"What’s happening to me is exactly what they did to President Trump: a shameless weaponization of government to take out political opponents," Daniel Cameron told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement. "This is the first major case of Democrat lawfare in the 2026 cycle, and the timing is no coincidence. I’m leading the GOP field by more than 20 points. It’s clear who the left fears most."

KENTUCKY SENATE RACE FOR MCCONNELL'S SEAT HEATS UP

The Associated Press reported in July 2023 that an attorney representing Edgewater Recovery Centers said the organization received a call from Cameron followed by a campaign representative to organize a fundraiser.

Cameron’s Kentucky attorney general’s office was investigating Edgewater Recovery Centers at the time, and the AP reported that several Edgewater executives donated $7,600 to Cameron’s gubernatorial campaign.

Fox News Digital spoke on Thursday to a source close to Edgewater at the time who said as soon as details about the transactions and phone calls were made public, there was quick dissipation of any plans for a fundraiser and any campaign funds were returned almost immediately.

Cameron's current U.S. Senate campaign confirmed to Fox that Cameron recused himself from the attorney general's office investigation into Edgewater as soon as the matter came to his attention, canceled the events and refunded checks to the executives.

LESS THAN 4 MONTHS INTO TRUMP'S 2ND TERM, DEMS ARE ALREADY EYEING THE 2028 RACE

Sitting Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear called for the investigation back in 2023, and his administration is now moving forward with the probe two years later.

Fox News Digital also reported earlier this week that Beshear's name could be in the mix for a possible Democratic presidential candidate in 2028.

Fox News Digital reached out to Beshear’s office, but did not receive a response.

CHINA DOESN'T PLAY BY THE RULES, SAYS REP. ANDY BARR

The news of the investigation comes as Cameron’s campaign for former Senate Leader Mitch McConnell’s soon-vacant U.S. Senate seat is in full swing. Republican Rep. Andy Barr is the only other declared GOP candidate in the race.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission but did not receive a response.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston