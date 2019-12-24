Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson says he believes missing Idaho kids held by cult members

Former FBI Deputy Assistant Director Danny Coulson speculated Tuesday that the two Idaho children at the center of a nationwide hunt are being held by members of a cult that is preparing for the end of the world.

“Without a lot of hard evidence, just from supposition and making judgments,” Coulson told “Fox & Friends.” “I do think that it has something to do with the cult or the organization. Without a doubt.”

The FBI’s assistance was sought by Idaho police who announced late Saturday that they want to question Chad Daybell, 51, and Lori Vallow, 46, about her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, an adopted 7-year-old autistic boy, and Tylee Ryan, a 17-year-old girl, who have not been seen since September.

Police said Vallow and Daybell have refused to help them find the children and are now on the run.

Brandon Boudreaux, a relative, told Fox 13 Salt Lake City that Vallow joined a “cult” with Daybell, a self-proclaimed Latter-day Saint author known for his religious books detailing the end of the world.

The religious group is an offshoot of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with more radical beliefs, the station reported.

Boudreaux told the station his wife, Vallow’s niece, also ran off with Vallow to join Daybell’s religious group.

“Their focus is just so much on the end of the world, the idea that it’s coming,” he said, according to the station.

Police weren't saying if they believe that Vallow and Daybell's religious beliefs are connected to the case, Fox 13 reported.

“The focus here is the children. That’s what we’re caring about. They need to be addressed. They need to be brought to safety. But the people that are keeping them away from safety are their own parents and their own associates,” Coulson said.

Fox News’ Robert Gearty contributed to this report.