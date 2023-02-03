Former FBI agent questions how alleged Chinese spy balloon got past US defense: 'National security blunder'

After reports of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace surfaced Thursday, many are raising concerns over how the massive vessel got past U.S. defense. Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam slammed federal agencies including NORAD and the CIA for the "national security blunder" on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

US GOVERNMENT MONITORING SUSPECTED CHINESE SPY BALLOON OVER NORTHERN STATES

TODD PIRO: How did U.S. officials not catch this?

JONATHAN GILLIAM: I think that's the question out of all this. I'm not really worried about whether or not they have the ability to jam this thing and its ability to capture whatever it's looking for. But how did it get over the United States? I mean, we can look at golf balls and see the dimples on golf balls from satellites. We can track meteorites moving at 50,000 miles per hour into the United States, but we don't have the ability to see a balloon that's moving slower than an airplane towards the United States before it even gets here. And it really makes you question what is NORAD, the CIA, the NSA, all these people that we believe are able to look and see these things. Space command, this brand new space command. Why couldn't they have caught this? Because this is a national security blunder. It's not the first time, admittedly, that they're saying that this has happened. So how does it happen again? That's the question it needs to be asked right now.