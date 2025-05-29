Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

DOGE

DOGE staffing shakeup as Elon Musk hangs up his hat, White House confirms

Along with Musk, key advisors exit as Trump and Cabinet members commit to advancing DOGE's spending reduction mission

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Patrick Ward Fox News
Published
Leavitt ensures the entire Trump Cabinet will be involved in DOGE effort after Musk's exit Video

Leavitt ensures the entire Trump Cabinet will be involved in DOGE effort after Musk's exit

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says the mission of DOGE will continue following Elon Musk's departure.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday that in addition to billionaire Elon Musk, multiple other staffers and special government employees from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) are departing.

Musk has been heading DOGE since President Donald Trump took office in January. The department was tasked with cutting $2 trillion from the federal government’s budget through efforts to slash spending, government programs and federal workforce.

Musk announced his departure from DOGE late Wednesday.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said on X. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

LESS THAN HALF OF DOGE-TERMINATED CONTRACTS CAN BE PUBLICLY TRACKED, ONLY ABOUT A QUARTER OF GRANTS: WATCHDOG

Trump claps on Pennsylvania rally stage next to Musk

Former President Donald Trump, left, claps as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to depart after speaking at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Along with Musk, advisor Steve Davis, advisor and spokesperson Katie Miller, and attorney James Burnham are leaving their posts within DOGE, a White House spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

With Musk’s departure, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing Thursday that Trump and members of his Cabinet will now spearhead DOGE’s efforts.

WHITE HOUSE DISCLOSES WHO WILL LEAD DOGE EFFORTS AFTER MUSK'S DEPARTURE

Elon Musk shows off DOGE shirt

White House senior advisor Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., on March 9. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

"The DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president's cabinet and the president himself, who is wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government," Leavitt said.

"The entire Cabinet understands the need to cut government waste, fraud and abuse," she continued. "And each Cabinet secretary at their respective agencies is committed to that. That's why they were working hand in hand with Elon Musk. And they'll continue to work with their respective DOGE employees who have onboarded as political appointees at all of these agencies. 

"So surely the mission of DOGE will continue, and many DOGE employees are now political appointees and employees of our government."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DOGE AFTER ELON MUSK'S DEPARTURE? 'ONLY JUST BEGUN'

Elon Musk and DOGE Caucus logo split

The Congressional DOGE Caucus now has over 100 members and Elon Musk. (House of Representatives/Getty)

While DOGE was tasked with cutting $2 trillion from the budget, its efforts led to roughly $175 billion in savings due to asset sales, contract cancellations, fraud payment cuts and other ways to eliminate costs, according to an update on DOGE’s website. 

The savings translate to about $1,087 in savings per taxpayer, the website notes.

A senior White House official told Fox News Digital previously that DOGE is now part of the "DNA" of the federal government, and it will continue to operate as it had under Musk.

