White House discloses who will lead DOGE efforts after Musk's departure

President Donald Trump and members of his Cabinet will spearhead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts, now that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is stepping aside from leading the initiative.

"The DOGE leaders are each and every member of the president's cabinet and the president himself, who is wholeheartedly committed to cutting waste, fraud and abuse from our government," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Thursday at a White House press briefing.

TRUMP, MUSK GET SUPPORT FROM FORMER NFL STAR AMID CRITICISM OVER DOGE CUTS, OTHER ISSUES

"The entire Cabinet understands the need to cut government waste, fraud and abuse," Leavitt said. "And each Cabinet secretary at their respective agencies is committed to that. That's why they were working hand in hand with Elon Musk. And they'll continue to work with their respective DOGE employees who have onboarded as political appointees at all of these agencies. So surely the mission of DOGE will continue, and many DOGE employees are now political appointees and employees of our government."

Since January, Musk has been heading up DOGE, which was tasked with cutting $2 trillion from the federal government's budget through efforts to slash spending, government programs and the federal workforce.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DOGE AFTER ELON MUSK'S DEPARTURE? 'ONLY JUST BEGUN'

DOGE’s efforts to cut waste has led to roughly $175 billion in savings due to asset sales, contract cancellations, fraud payment cuts, in addition to other steps to eliminate costs, according to a May 26 update from DOGE’s website. That translates to roughly $1,086.96 in savings per taxpayer, according to the website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A senior White House official previously told Fox News Digital that DOGE is now part of the "DNA" of the federal government, and that it will keep operating as it already has.

"The DOGE employees at their respective agency or department will be reporting to and executing the agenda of the president through the leadership of each agency or department head," the official said.

MUSK OFFICIALLY STEPS DOWN FROM DOGE AFTER WRAPPING WORK STREAMLINING GOVERNMENT

Musk announced his departure in an X post.

"As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending," Musk said on X Wednesday. "The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.