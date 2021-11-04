Conservative Twitter applauds after Tulsi Gabbard says McAuliffe's loss is 'victory for all Americans'

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard called Terry McAuliffe's loss in Virginia a "victory for all Americans" Wednesday night, drawing the applause of many conservatives on Twitter.

"McAuliffe’s loss is a victory for all Americans," Gabbard tweeted. "Why? Because it was a resounding rejection of efforts to divide us by race, the stripping of parental rights, and arrogant, deaf leaders. This benefits us all."

In the final weeks of the gubernatorial election, McAuliffe and his progressive supporters found themselves in a battle against Republican Glenn Youngkin and parents who opposed critical race theory, a curriculum based on the notion that U.S. institutions are racist, as well as the use of graphic materials in the classroom. McAuliffe, who served as Virginia governor from 2014 to 2018, accused his opponent of using a "racist dog whistle" and trying to ban Black authored books. What's more, voters told liberal networks who confronted them outside their polling sites that McAuliffe "hurt" his chances by saying at his debate against Youngkin that parents should not have a say in what schools taught.

FORMER OBAMA ADVISOR SAYS SHE FEARS GOP IS BECOMING THE ‘PARTY OF THE PARENTS’

Virginia mother and education activist Asra Q. Nomani endorsed Gabbard's message, which now has over 13,000 retweets, calling the former Hawaii congresswoman a Democrat who "understands a politics that includes turning babies into ‘Woke Babies’ spells doom for America."

FORMER OBAMA CAMPAIGN MANAGER SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO ‘GO ON THE OFFENSE’ ON CRT

Conservatives revived their calls for Gabbard to switch parties. As of late Gabbard has also challenged the Biden administration, including sounding the alarm on "powerful elites" trying to "weaponize" federal agencies in the wake of the Justice Department's investigation into parents confronting local school boards.

Many others urged her to run for president in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Virginia race appears to have woken up many Democrats, like former Obama deputy campaign advisor Stephanie Cutter, who on Wednesday warned her party that they can't let the GOP become the "party of the parents." Conservatives told her it was "too late."

But others did not seem to away the same lesson. Former Obama-Biden campaign manager David Plouffe advised Democrats to "go on the offense" on CRT, repeating the liberal media's claim that the curriculum was a "lie."

"Critical race theory was a lie, and I think we have to go on the offense," Plouffe said on "MSNBC Live." "Terry McAuliffe tried to do this, say it’s a lie, they know it’s a lie. But are you scared for your kids to learn about slavery or lynching or housing discrimination? Are we raising kids to be that weak?"