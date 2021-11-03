Former Obama campaign manager says Democrats need to 'go on the offense' on CRT

David Plouffe, a former Obama-Biden campaign manager, advised Democrats up for election in 2022 to "go on the offense" on critical race theory (CRT) in light of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

On Tuesday, Plouffe appeared on "MSNBC Live" to comment on the Virginia governor race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin managed to declare victory later that night following a campaign that was focused on parents’ growing concerns for their children’s education regarding school shutdowns, CRT and other progressive agendas.

LINCOLN PROJECT ROASTED FOLLOWING YOUNGKIN’S TRIUMPH IN VIRGINIA: ‘YOU SHOULD HAVE BROUGHT MORE TIKI TORCHES’

Progressives have repeatedly claimed that Virginia schools never taught the curriculum, despite the state Department of Education website listing the phrase multiple times. Plouffe argued that McAuliffe and other Democrats should use a different strategy and "go on the offense" and defend critical race teachings.

"Critical race theory was a lie, and I think we have to go on the offense. Terry McAuliffe tried to do this, say it’s a lie, they know it’s a lie. But are you scared for your kids to learn about slavery or lynching or housing discrimination? Are we raising kids to be that weak?" Plouffe said.

Various media pundits have also pushed the idea that CRT was not taught in Virginia schools despite evidence and documents suggesting otherwise.

Plouffe also added that he believed that Republicans are "not going to campaign on the level" and "lie" and "say anything" to win elections.

"I think sometimes we answer with facts and we don’t think people will believe these things, but they’re not going to campaign on the level. They are going to lie. They will say anything. If this is a boxing match, they’re bringing heavier gloves and knives in their boots. And we have to understand that," Plouffe said.

Ultimately, however, Plouffe claimed that he thinks that Democrats could have "better terrain" in 2022, though there are lessons to learn from the Virginia election.

Plouffe said "I think the terrain for Democrats would be much better a year from now. Hopefully, the pandemic will be endemic, and it’ll be in a rearview mirror. The economy’s chugging, and I think we’ll have better terrain. But we need to learn these lessons and only have a year to course correct."

The Virginia gubernatorial election received national attention, as it was considered as a precursor for the 2022 midterm elections. Youngkin was officially declared the winner despite President Joe Biden previously winning the state by 10 points in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP