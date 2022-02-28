Former Florida congressman calls Republicans 'political narcissists' for refusing to support Biden

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-Republican congressman David Jolly criticized his former party members for refusing to support President Biden during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" on Monday, Jolly spoke with guest host Ali Velshi about the upcoming State of the Union address, which is expected to reference Russia's war on Ukraine as well as domestic issues.

Although Biden faces record-low approval ratings as well as doubts about his mental capabilities as president, Velshi predicted that the State of the Union address on Tuesday could be the president’s opportunity to take credit for providing "unity" on the world stage.

"It was Biden and his team’s patience and close consultation with European allies that has led to the extraordinary unity now on display," Velshi quoted from Politico.

He then accused Republicans of refusing to care about national security threats posed by Russia to simply spite Biden.

"I remember a time when Republicans were about national security and global security and the threat that the Soviet Union posed and the threat that post-Soviet Russia posed. How does that get lost?" Velshi asked. "I entirely understand there are people who just don’t want to see any success from Joe Biden whatsoever, but how does the idea Russia is talking about nuclear weaponry get lost on some Republicans?"

Jolly agreed, claiming that Republicans have now relinquished their jobs to provide resources for national defense.

"That’s not today’s Republican Party. It is no longer a serious party," Jolly said.

They also criticized Republicans for refusing to give the president credit for leading America during this crisis, with Jolly referring to them as "political narcissists" while still accepting Biden’s plans.

"The stuff Joe Biden has done in the last couple of months having to do with Ukraine is reminiscing of George H.W. Bush and in the face of a global threat, America will take a leadership role. He does not seem in polling or the Republican Party at the moment to be getting any credit for that," Velshi said.

"No, but I think you’ll see quietly, nobody in the Republican Party that is responsible wants to give Joe Biden credit because they’re all political narcissists," Jolly replied. "But I think you’ll see Congress, a number of leading Republicans respond affirmatively to Biden’s request for I believe $7 billion in new assistance to Ukraine, military and non-military."

Jolly also predicted that while Republicans will respond positively to Biden’s call to stand for Ukraine, they will refuse to stand with Biden as the leader of the free world.

"That’s where you’ll see the public dissent that is undermining the United States on the world stage," Jolly predicted.

On Monday, several Republicans have filed a joint resolution to call Biden to pressure the United Nations to strip Russia of its position on the United Nations Security Council.

