American businesses boycott Russian products in solidarity with Ukraine

As the West continues to show its support for Ukraine in the country's battle against Russian invaders, businesses across America are taking a stand against Vladimir Putin's aggression and defending Ukraine by striking at Russia's best-known exports.

The battle for Ukrainian sovereignty reaches day five as Russian forces continue their campaign to claim Kyiv, but Americans are sounding a rally cry for Ukrainian sovereignty with a different campaign focused on boycotting Russian goods.

Vodka – perhaps the country's most famous export – has arrived at the epicenter of discussion in the US, with bars, liquor stores and restaurants dumping their Russian supplies and opting for Ukrainian brands instead.

Skeeter Miller, owner of a Texas-based barbecue restaurant, spoke with "Fox & Friends" early Monday to explain why he is banning Russian materials and opting to sell a Ukrainian vodka brand instead.

"We're looking for some Ukrainian vodka that we can use. We've reached out to our suppliers to see what they have. There is a vodka called Kohr, and so we're interested in that," he said.

"We want to replace [Russian vodka] with something that can support [Ukraine]."

Miller is not the first to drop Russian products from his business, however.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, Bob's Liquor Store in Knoxville, Tenn., elected to stop selling Russian vodka to patrons, and furnished their store window with a sign forewarning customers that they will not find Russian vodka inside.

Store owner Ashley Haun told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Rachel Campos-Duffy that her stepfather opted to drop the beverage because he "felt super strongly about Putin being a bully" and about the invasion of Crimea.

Social media users also fired at Russia by sharing videos of people dumping Russian vodka and brandishing the #BoycottRussia, #DumpRussianVodka and #BuyUkrainianVodka to encourage others to do the same.

Meanwhile, Govs. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, Chris Sununu, R-N.H., and others have halted the sale of Russian vodka in their states.

"Today, I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio," DeWine wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

"Russian Standard's vodka is sold under the brand names of Green Mark Vodka & Russian Standard Vodka," he added.

Sununu signed an executive order on the same day, instructing outlets to "begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits" from liquor and wine outlets "until further notice."

Since so many drinkers have unintentionally dumped vodka made outside of Russia, one Twitter user made a list for others to consult.

"If you want to boycott Russian vodka, here are the ones to take off the shelf," the user wrote.

While many are embracing calls to boycott Russian vodka, others have criticized the move for not going far enough, including writer and editor Kyle Becker, author and Foundation for Liberty & American Greatness (FLAG) founder Nick Adams and Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt, who each argued the US should also stop importing Russian oil for a stronger pull at the country's purse strings.