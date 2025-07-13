Former CNN commentator has 'gut feeling' Trump, Republicans cheated in 2024 and will rig 2026 midterm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN commentator Angela Rye revealed on Friday that she believed President Donald Trump and the Republicans stole the 2024 election and are planning to steal the 2026 election.

"I think me and [Tiffany Cross] really might feel a way about telling y'all how many days are left till the midterms because I don't really know this thing’s going to damn happen," Rye said on her "Native Land Pod" podcast.

She added, "Even if they are going to happen, are they going to cheat like they did, I still feel like they did, in the 2024 election? I don't have data. I got a gut feeling, but I'm going to tell you about the Black woman and the Holy Ghost. We be spot on."

Her podcast co-star and former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross stopped short of accusing the 2024 election of being stolen, though she felt that the election may "require some investigation" based on arguments she has heard.

She agreed with Rye, however, that she didn’t see a point in looking forward to the midterm elections.

"Even if they did, okay it's here now," Cross said. "Like what, they're not going to say ‘okay takesies backsies we stole it.’ Like they have already instituted this authoritarian regime, and I don't know any post-industrialized country that has come this far into authoritarianism and turned around."

She continued, "So why we think all of a sudden we're going to have free and fair elections in this country for midterms, which we've never really had, as Black folks know all too well and, as women know all too well. We've never really had that, but we think somehow in 480 days that we're going to have a better chance at democracy. I just don't think so."

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum defended pushing for the midterm elections, arguing that it was important to have faith in the election system despite its outcomes.

Over the last few weeks, several liberal commentators ranging from former MSNBC host Joy Reid to Democratic advisor James Carville to podcast host Charlemagne Tha God have suggested the 2026 midterms will be rigged.

"Whenever Democrats say to me, 'this is the reason we have to coalesce for 2026,’ I always add to the end of their sentence, ‘Yeah, assuming we actually have free and fair elections,'" Reid said on far-left writer Wajahat Ali’s Substack. "I think it’s insane, honestly, to just assume we’re going to have normal elections next year."

Former CNN host Don Lemon and comedian Kathy Griffin also suggested last month that Trump tampered with the 2024 election since "something was off."