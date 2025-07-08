Charlamagne suggests Big, Beautiful Bill is sign that midterms and 2028 election will be 'fixed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God suggested on Tuesday that the GOP-led "Big, Beautiful Bill" is so unpopular, President Donald Trump and Republicans must only be pushing it because they know the upcoming elections are rigged.

On July 4, Trump signed the bill into law cementing his signature 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay. By making his first-term tax rates permanent, the bill will cut taxes by nearly $4.4 trillion over the next decade, according to analysis by the Congressional Budget Office and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The measure also provides billions for border security and codifies the president's controversial immigration crackdown.

On Tuesday’s episode of "The Breakfast Club" show, Charlamagne noted that politicians on both sides have criticized the bill for various reasons, such as adding trillions to the national debt and cutting Medicaid access.

BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL IMMEDIATELY HITS THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL IN BATTLE FOR CONGRESS

"Now, this bill is going to cut Medicaid and food assistance for up to 17 million Americans, right? You see Republicans and Democrats have spoken out against this bill," he said. "Some folks are calling it political suicide, and they say the GOP is going to lose a bunch of seats in the midterms."

Charlamagne offered a grim theory that the bill has been put forward because Trump and the GOP have an electoral ace up their sleeve.

"But if the GOP doesn't seem to be concerned about that, then what does that tell y'all folks?" he asked. "The fight is probably already fixed, when it comes to the midterm elections, you know, and 2028."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, who knows, I just feel like, you know, if something is, you know, political suicide, if you're using that kind of language for a bill and you pass it anyway, then you know something that the rest of us don't know," the radio host suggested. "Or you know something that the rest of us do know, and we just sitting around waiting for the inevitable to happen."

"Free and fair elections, my a--," Charlamagne concluded. "We’ll see in a couple of years."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.