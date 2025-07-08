Expand / Collapse search
Charlamagne suggests Big, Beautiful Bill is sign that midterms and 2028 election will be 'fixed'

Charlamagne suggests GOP wouldn't pass 'political suicide' bill unless they had secret plan to win elections

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Charlamagne warns GOP passing 'Big Beautiful Bill' is sign midterm elections are 'fixed' Video

Charlamagne warns GOP passing 'Big Beautiful Bill' is sign midterm elections are 'fixed'

Radio host Charlamagne suggested Trump and Republicans wouldn't commit "political suicide" with this bill unless they knew the elections were "fixed."

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God suggested on Tuesday that the GOP-led "Big, Beautiful Bill" is so unpopular, President Donald Trump and Republicans must only be pushing it because they know the upcoming elections are rigged.

On July 4, Trump signed the bill into law cementing his signature 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay. By making his first-term tax rates permanent, the bill will cut taxes by nearly $4.4 trillion over the next decade, according to analysis by the Congressional Budget Office and the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. The measure also provides billions for border security and codifies the president's controversial immigration crackdown.

On Tuesday’s episode of "The Breakfast Club" show, Charlamagne noted that politicians on both sides have criticized the bill for various reasons, such as adding trillions to the national debt and cutting Medicaid access.

Charlamagne speaks on stage

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God suggested that upcoming elections might not be as "free and fair" as hoped if the Republican Party is so cavalier about its policies. ((Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images))

"Now, this bill is going to cut Medicaid and food assistance for up to 17 million Americans, right? You see Republicans and Democrats have spoken out against this bill," he said. "Some folks are calling it political suicide, and they say the GOP is going to lose a bunch of seats in the midterms."

Charlamagne offered a grim theory that the bill has been put forward because Trump and the GOP have an electoral ace up their sleeve.

"But if the GOP doesn't seem to be concerned about that, then what does that tell y'all folks?" he asked. "The fight is probably already fixed, when it comes to the midterm elections, you know, and 2028."

Donald Trump speaks at AmericaFest

President Trump scored a political victory with the signing of his "big, beautiful bill," but his foes plan to use the legislation against Republicans in 2026. (Rick Scuteri)

"So, who knows, I just feel like, you know, if something is, you know, political suicide, if you're using that kind of language for a bill and you pass it anyway, then you know something that the rest of us don't know," the radio host suggested. "Or you know something that the rest of us do know, and we just sitting around waiting for the inevitable to happen."

"Free and fair elections, my a--," Charlamagne concluded. "We’ll see in a couple of years."

