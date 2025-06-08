Don Lemon, Kathy Griffin agree 'something was off' about 2024 election, suggest election tampering

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former CNN host Don Lemon agreed with comedian Kathy Griffin on his show Tuesday that "something was off" with the 2024 election and that it might have been rigged by Republicans.

At the end of "The Don Lemon Show" episode, Griffin brought up the idea as her "tin foil hat moment," acknowledging that she may upset a few "lefties" over the idea.

"I’m Kathy Griffin and I do not think Trump won in a free and fair election," Griffin said. "I believe there was tampering. I don’t know. I don’t know if it was the Elon [Musk] connection. I don’t know if it was just a few good old boys in the South who didn’t do, you know, I mean what they accuse us of."

Griffin insisted that her gut was telling her something happened with the election. While Lemon did not himself say the 2024 election won by President Donald Trump was rigged, he admitted that he didn’t disagree with Griffin.

"You’re not far off," Lemon said. "I mean I won’t say that I disagree with you… But I’m an evidence person. I’d like to see the evidence. I think something was off, and especially when someone said, ‘oh, we’ve got this.’ And, you know, how do you know that? How do we know we’ve got this? How do you know, or ‘I don’t need your vote’ or anything like that. It’s a little bit odd."

"Right. ‘This will be the last election. We won’t have any elections after this,’" Griffin said.

"’Vote for me, and you won’t have to vote again anymore.’ And also, you know, as you said, every accusation is a confession," Lemon said.

Griffin has faced backlash since 2017 over her infamous "beheaded Trump" photo – which showed her holding a fake severed, bloodied head made to resemble Trump – and eventually faced a Secret Service investigation for conspiracy to murder the then-president.

Griffin’s claim resembled one made by actress Rosie O’Donnell in March when she questioned the validity of Trump’s win because of his relationship with Elon Musk.

"I question why the first time in American history a president has won every swing state and is also best friends and his largest donor was a man who owns and runs the Internet," O’Donnell said.

