Former Bravo star rips celebrities who attended Bezos-sponsored Met Gala as enabling 'fascism'

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Former Bravo star Jennifer Welch on Tuesday blasted celebrities who attended the 2026 Met Gala because billionaire Jeff Bezos helped sponsor the lavish event.

Welch, co-host of the "I've Had It" podcast, was an Oklahoma City-based interior designer who starred in the short-lived Bravo reality show "Sweet Home Oklahoma" from 2017-2018. In 2022, she launched "I've Had It" with co-host Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, which was initially used as an apolitical platform for the duo to air "petty grievances." Welch has since emerged as one of America’s most outspoken liberals, regularly generating headlines with over-the-top rhetoric used to bash conservatives and the Trump administration.

The Met Gala is held annually at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The coveted, invite-only event welcomes the biggest stars in Hollywood to raise money to support the Costume Institute. The 2026 edition was sponsored by Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who reportedly spent $10 million to serve as honorary co-chairs.

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"It is chump change for Jeff Bezos to write a check for $10 million to try to launder his trashy a—wife’s existence into the cool kid club and shame on everybody that is allowing for that to happen," Welch said on her show.

Welch scolded Bezos for "union busting" and suggested he prefers to "empower" the elite instead of his customer base.

"Jeff Bezos, here’s the deal, if you’re going to be a fascist, put your money where your mouth is. Stand up, own it, bask in it, bath in it. He snuck into the Met Gala," Welch said, mocking the Amazon founder for skipping the event’s red-carpet festivities.

"What a coward," Sullivan added. "What a f-cking coward."

Welch continued to pile on.

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"You have Jeff Bezos here, and his wife, she wants to have it both ways. She’s like, ‘OK yeah, go make you billions… I’m gonna buy my way sitting next to Anna Wintour,’ because I also know, she knows that the LGBTQ+ community, women, diversity, is the coolest part of American culture," Welch said.

"Yes, her husband is financing policies, and nefarious forces like the Heritage Foundation, those are his colluders," she added. "Those are the people he’s colluding with to get even more billions of dollars."

Welch then suggested that Sanchez looked like a "two-bit fascist" in her Met Gala gown.

"Lauren Sanchez has an opportunity to stand up for workers, to stand up for the everyday person. And, instead, she has to have her husband spend $10 million so that she can be the honorary co-host," Welch said. "This is who she chooses to define herself as."

Welch went on to scold Bezos for recent Washington Post layoffs and "funding genocide," in addition to his role with the Met Gala.

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"They have chosen, in this moment, to be the billionaires that want to be the face of fascism and I say, ‘We hear you, we see you, and we will make sure we platform you for the fascists that you are,’" Welch said. "Shame on everybody at the Meta Gala that just goes along with that."

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Lena Dunham, Blake Lively, Heidi Klum, Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams were among the celebrities who attended the event.

A Bezos spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

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Fox News Digital’s Janelle Ash and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.