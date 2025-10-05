Former Biden official calls Virginia AG candidate Jay Jones' violent texts part of a 'private conversation'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Biden aide Neera Tanden condemned Virginia state attorney general candidate Jay Jones’ violent texts but added that they were part of a "private conversation" on Sunday’s "Meet the Press."

Tanden was part of a panel that discussed the ongoing federal government shutdown when one panelist, former Trump political advisor Marc Short, shifted the topic to Jones’ text messages attacking a political opponent.

"Can we stop with the pearl clutching about the mean tweets and sombrero tweets?" Short said. "This week, it came to light that a Democratic candidate for attorney general in the state of Virginia called for the assassination of a political opponent, called for the assassination of that political opponent’s family, and there’s not one national Democrat calling for him to step aside. Not one. It’s disgraceful."

NBC host Kristen Welker allowed Tanden to respond to Short and address Jones’ controversial texts.

"I absolutely think that people should criticize that, 100%," Tanden said. "I think it was a private conversation he had, but still awful and disgusting. It should be condemned."

She continued, "But then, we should condemn that, but then you should condemn when the president called the Democratic Party, the party of Satan."

This led to a back and forth between Tanden and Short as Tanden repeatedly pressed Short to condemn President Donald Trump and other Republicans as well.

"I think I have," Short said. "I think I clearly have. But the fact that not one Democrat has said that when he has called for a political assassination at this moment of political violence is crazy."

Jones came under fire over the last few days after an August 2022 text conversation between Jones and Virginia state Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chester, resurfaced on Friday. In the text messages, Jones repeatedly wished for the violent death of then-GOP state House leader Todd Gilbert.

"Three people, two bullets. Gilbert, Hitler and Pol Pot. Gilbert gets two bullets to the head," Jones wrote.

In another, Jones questioned whether Gilbert and his wife were "breeding little fascists." A source familiar with the situation told Fox News Digital that, around that point, Jones and Coyner had a telephone conversation where he reportedly wished for the deaths of Gilbert’s children.

"Only when people feel pain personally do they move on policy," Jones said.

When reached by Fox News Digital, Jones also did not deny the messages were his.

"Like all people, I've sent text messages that I regret, and I believe that violent rhetoric has no place in our politics," Jones said.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, a press secretary for current Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responded to Tanden's reaction.

"It is shameful that national Democrats are excusing Jay Jones’ actions with partisan arguments and sorry dismissals. These texts and the disgust they bring fall on one man — Jay Jones," the spokesperson said.

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.