Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Former Biden aide accuses ‘Squad’ Rep. Tlaib of abandoning constituents for 'activist' agenda

Yemisi Egbewole criticizes Michigan Democrat after fiery pro-Palestinian conference speech in Detroit

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Former Biden aide slams lawmaker’s anti-Israel rant, weighs in on Trump’s Chicago crime plan Video

Former Biden aide slams lawmaker’s anti-Israel rant, weighs in on Trump’s Chicago crime plan

Former White House press office chief of staff Yemisi Egbewole joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., cursing Israel at a pro-Palestinian conference and pushback to President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown plans for Chicago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yemisi Egbewole, a former Biden White House aide, criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s fiery remarks aimed at Israel and its supporters, accusing the Michigan Democrat of abandoning her constituents in favor of activist rhetoric.

"Rashida Tlaib does not sound like a sitting member of Congress. She sounds like an activist who has no responsibility to the people who elected her," Egbewole told "Fox & Friends."

"The people that elected her didn't elect her on the Gaza and Palestinian issue. I understand that that's her identity, and she's made inroads as being the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress, but you don't get to run on your ideology. You have to run what constituents voted you for, and I believe that the people in her district care about economic opportunity, infrastructure, having crime down [and] safety in their communities. 

HOUSE DEMOCRAT CLASHES WITH ACTIVISTS OVER ISRAEL 'GENOCIDE' AS PRO-PALESTINIAN PROTESTS DERAIL TOWN HALL

A divided image of Rep. Rashida Tlaib standing with a crowd of pro-Palestinian activists (left) and former Biden staffer Yemisi Egbewole (right)

Former White House press office chief of staff Yemisi Egbewole (right) criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. (left), on Tuesday for promoting what she called an "activist" agenda instead of focusing on her constituents’ needs. (MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images (left); Fox & Friends (right))

Egbewole, who served as White House press office chief of staff under former President Joe Biden, said Tlaib should focus less on online commentary and more on issues within her district.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tlaib's office for comment but did not receive a response.

HOUSE DEM DECLARES SHE IS A 'PROUD GUATEMALAN' BEFORE AMERICAN AT PROGRESSIVE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

Rashida Tlaib seated, holding a "war criminal" sign during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., silently protested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s July 24 speech to Congress by holding a sign that read "war criminal." (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The "Squad" Democrat cursed Israel supporters during a speech at a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit on Sunday.

"They thought they could kill us, rape us, imprison us, violently uproot us from our olive tree farms, starve our children to death, and we would disappear. Well guess what? Now we're in Congress, and we're in every corner of the United States," she told the crowd.

"They just don't get it. They will never truly comprehend, even after seven decades, that we aren't going anywhere. We are just getting started."

Egbewole also addressed crime policy amid President Donald Trump's spat with Illinois Democrats over his threat to send National Guard troops to Chicago, admitting her party is "underwater" on "law enforcement and law and order."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

'I do not talk to Fox News!': Rashida Tlaib confronted over silence on 'Death to America' chants Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue