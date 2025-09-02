Former Biden aide accuses ‘Squad’ Rep. Tlaib of abandoning constituents for 'activist' agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yemisi Egbewole, a former Biden White House aide, criticized Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s fiery remarks aimed at Israel and its supporters, accusing the Michigan Democrat of abandoning her constituents in favor of activist rhetoric.

"Rashida Tlaib does not sound like a sitting member of Congress. She sounds like an activist who has no responsibility to the people who elected her," Egbewole told "Fox & Friends."

"The people that elected her didn't elect her on the Gaza and Palestinian issue. I understand that that's her identity, and she's made inroads as being the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress, but you don't get to run on your ideology. You have to run what constituents voted you for, and I believe that the people in her district care about economic opportunity, infrastructure, having crime down [and] safety in their communities.

Egbewole, who served as White House press office chief of staff under former President Joe Biden, said Tlaib should focus less on online commentary and more on issues within her district.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tlaib's office for comment but did not receive a response.

The "Squad" Democrat cursed Israel supporters during a speech at a pro-Palestinian conference in Detroit on Sunday.

"They thought they could kill us, rape us, imprison us, violently uproot us from our olive tree farms, starve our children to death, and we would disappear. Well guess what? Now we're in Congress, and we're in every corner of the United States," she told the crowd.

"They just don't get it. They will never truly comprehend, even after seven decades, that we aren't going anywhere. We are just getting started."

Egbewole also addressed crime policy amid President Donald Trump's spat with Illinois Democrats over his threat to send National Guard troops to Chicago, admitting her party is "underwater" on "law enforcement and law and order."