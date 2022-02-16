Clay Travis on liberal media slamming Florida's COVID response: Americans 'voting with their feet'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Outkick founder Clay Travis praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his handling of COVID-19, saying he "was right" despite constant backlash from the media. Travis told "Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy Americans are "voting with their feet" as the Sunshine State sees a spike in tourism and relocations despite many months of negative headlines from the mainstream media about the state.

DESANTIS SAYS PARENTS SHOULD HAVE THE RIGHT TO SUE SCHOOL DISTRICTS THAT ‘FLOUTED LAW’ BY MANDATING MASKS

CLAY TRAVIS: Ron DeSantis was right. If the rest of the country had done everything that Ron DeSantis said and did in Florida, we'd be in a much better place. Remember, we're still millions of jobs away from where we were in February before COVID restrictions and pandemic response began. People are voting with their feet. It's not only that Florida is setting all-time tourism records, it's that they are overwhelmingly experiencing growth. And much of that growth is coming from New York, from California, from Illinois, from states with the most restrictive COVID policies.

…

And do you know where all of Ron DeSantis' mainstream media critics go on vacation? To Florida.

WATCH THE FULL ‘FOX & FRIENDS’ INTERVIEW BELOW: